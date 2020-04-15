SAP S/4HANA Migration Cockpit FAQ

Use synonyms to rename the tables and so that for your data export scripts and/or while using extraction tools, the destination is not changing even though the name of the staging table is changing.

For more details please see:

SAP HANA Developer Guide - Synonyms

SAP HANA Developer Guide - Create a Synonym



Note: From 1809 FPS0 there is now a mapping table ‘/1LT/DS_MAPPING‘, which is provided in the same schema where the staging tables are generated. This table stores mapping information about the migration object, the source structure and the staging table name. You can use this table to determine the staging table names after you copy a project from a quality system to a production system and then use these names in your scripts or applications that populate the staging tables with data.

For more details or questions about staging tables you can see FAQ for SAP S/4HANA migration cockpit - Transfer option: Transfer data from staging tables

You can also find more information about creating and using synonyms for renaming staging tables in the following blog: SAP S/4Hana migration cockpit - Creating and using synonyms for renaming staging tables

