Virtual Collaboration

Practical help to tackle COVID-19 disruptions. SAP is offering open access technologies to help support businesses and address the global challenges related to the fight against COVID-19.

Covid-19 Help from SAP

  • Remote Work Pulse by Qualtrics helps organizations understand how their employees are doing and what support they need as they adapt to new work environments.
  • SAP Litmos offering a completely free Remote Readiness and Productivity Academy.

Request a live meeting

Do you need live S/4HANA Cloud support? You can raise a support request and an expert will reach out to you to arrange a meeting upon your request. Click the left bottom bars in the Edmin chat box, select main chat operations, create meeting request.

Create Support Request

Chat with S/4HANA Cloud AI Bot

Meet Edmin, our SAP S/4HANA Cloud automated expert. Ask a question, search SAP resources and set up a meeting request. Edmin is standing by to help you right now! Learn more

Chat with Edmin

Digital Learning

  • openSAP is Open to Everybody and provides MOOC's to anyone interested in learning about leading technologies, innovations and the digital economy.
  • SAP S/4HANA Cloud Deliver4Success micro learning video series features our Digital Business Services champions providing you with project delivery and implementation guidance. Access Videos

Live Q&A Sessions

The SAP S/4HANA Cloud Implementation Learning Room hosts a consistent series of Live Sessions for SAP Activate Fundamentals, Line of Business deep dive sessions, as well as many cross topics. (Subscription Required) Learn More

Need more help

Can't find what you are looking for or need more direction ask, Edmin or email s4hccommunity@sap.com and our SAP S/4HANA Cloud Community team will help you.