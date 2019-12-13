Global organizations are increasingly adopting a Two-Tier enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy to run their global businesses on two or more separate ERP systems to meet their market needs. Organizations need to scale up and expand to cater to ever-increasing market demand by employing various business strategies such as acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, new business models. SAP's Two-Tier ERP strategy with SAP S/4HANA Cloud offers headquarter-subsidiary, central services, supply chain ecosystem deployment models enabling business and IT to work together to build sustainable, scalable solutions providing all benefits of cloud deployment – agility, standardization and low total cost of ownership (TCO) – while maximizing existing investments in their ERP systems.