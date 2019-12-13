What's New in Two-Tier ERP

Find new innovations in Finance, Professional Services Projects, Sustainability and Analytics in Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release.

Global organizations are increasingly adopting a Two-Tier enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy to run their global businesses on two or more separate ERP systems to meet their market needs. Organizations need to scale up and expand to cater to ever-increasing market demand by employing various business strategies such as acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, new business models. SAP's Two-Tier ERP strategy with SAP S/4HANA Cloud offers headquarter-subsidiary, central services, supply chain ecosystem deployment models enabling business and IT to work together to build sustainable, scalable solutions providing all benefits of cloud deployment – agility, standardization and low total cost of ownership (TCO) – while maximizing existing investments in their ERP systems.

Get a detailed view on what is available in Two-Tier ERP with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release

What's New in Two-Tier ERP - BlogTwo-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 Release Highlights - Video

This series of compelling Live Sessions is designed to provide you a special insider's preview into the Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release and to share highlights of the exciting innovations it brings

Register - SAP S/4HANA Product Success Delta Training 2022

The Delta Training 2022 is now open for registration! The event will take place virtually via Zoom from September 12th until September 23rd

SAP S/4HANA Product Success Delta Training 2022 | Landing page Webinar: SAP S/4HANA Product Success Delta Training 2022

A practical guide from Jan Gilg, President SAP S/4HANA will help you start your cloud transformation journey

Two-Tier ERP Deployment for SAP S/4HANA Cloud - A Practical Guide for Senior Leadership

Terumo Europe: How Can an Expert Support Plan Drive Cloud Adoption to Deliver Rapid Business Outcomes?SAP S/4HANA Cloud Drives Global Growth at TopconREHAU: How Can Future-Proof ERP Support Business Model Transformation Across Global Operations?Magna International: Making the Right Business Decisions on a Global Scale with SAP

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Two-Tier ERP Deployment and ecosystem provides a rich set of standard business processes and seamless integration with on-premise ERP like SAP S/4HANA or SAP Business Suite

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Two-Tier ERP Deployment

Walk through the key phases and deliverables for your project, whether you're performing a new implementation or system conversion, and see what's possible with a Two-Tier ERP setup.

SAP Activate - Project Management for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Revised Edition 2022Blog List Two-Tier ERP

Two-Tier ERP Deployment for SAP S/4HANA Cloud - A Practical Guide for Senior LeadershipTwo-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud and deployment possibilitiesTwo-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud: A catalyst for Industry 4.0

What is Two-Tier ERP?Listen from Customer ReferencesInsights from SAP Customer and Partner DeloitteTwo-Tier ERP - The Catalyst for Industry 4.0

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Two-Tier ERP channelopenSAP course on Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud