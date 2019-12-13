What's New in Two-Tier ERP
Get a detailed view on what is available in Two-Tier ERP with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release -What's New in Two-Tier ERP - BlogTwo-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 Release Highlights - Video
Find new innovations in Finance, Professional Services Projects, Sustainability and Analytics in Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release.
Global organizations are increasingly adopting a Two-Tier enterprise resource planning (ERP) strategy to run their global businesses on two or more separate ERP systems to meet their market needs. Organizations need to scale up and expand to cater to ever-increasing market demand by employing various business strategies such as acquisitions, divestitures, joint ventures, new business models. SAP's Two-Tier ERP strategy with SAP S/4HANA Cloud offers headquarter-subsidiary, central services, supply chain ecosystem deployment models enabling business and IT to work together to build sustainable, scalable solutions providing all benefits of cloud deployment – agility, standardization and low total cost of ownership (TCO) – while maximizing existing investments in their ERP systems.
Get a detailed view on what is available in Two-Tier ERP with the SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release -What's New in Two-Tier ERP - BlogTwo-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 Release Highlights - Video
This series of compelling Live Sessions is designed to provide you a special insider’s preview into the Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208 release and to share highlights of the exciting innovations it brings -Early Release Series Two-Tier ERP with SAP S/4HANA Cloud 2208
The Delta Training 2022 is now open for registration! The event will take place virtually via Zoom from September 12th until September 23rd, register here -SAP S/4HANA Product Success Delta Training 2022 | Landing page Webinar: SAP S/4HANA Product Success Delta Training 2022
A practical guide from Jan Gilg, President SAP S/4HANA will help you start your cloud transformation journey-Two-Tier ERP Deployment for SAP S/4HANA Cloud - A Practical Guide for Senior Leadership
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Two-Tier ERP Deployment and ecosystem provides a rich set of standard business processes and seamless integration with on-premise ERP like SAP S/4HANA or SAP Business SuiteSAP S/4HANA Cloud for Two-Tier ERP Deployment
Walk through the key phases and deliverables for your project, whether you’re performing a new implementation or system conversion, and see what’s possible with a Two-Tier ERP setup. You can also find the list of blogs below.SAP Activate - Project Management for SAP S/4HANA and SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Revised Edition 2022Blog List Two-Tier ERP