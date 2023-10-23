Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition

SAP Solution Order Management
Solution Order Management is part of RISE with SAP, an offer that meets organizations at whatever stage they are in their digital transformation. It helps them grow through business innovation and operational efficiency while doing it all sustainably.
Learn more: SAP Solution Order Management
Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308
Innovations for Solution Order Management in the 2308 release include:
- Credit Checks for Solution Orders
- Mass Creation of Business Solution Orders
- Refinement of Profit-Center Determination in Solution Orders
- Enhanced Text Handling for Better Support of Notes in Solution Orders
Read the Blog Post: Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308
Watch the Video: Highights for Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308
Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2302
Facilitating the transition towards selling bundled solutions, here is an overview of innovations for Solution Order Management in the 2302 release.
Read the Blog Post: Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2302