Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition

Accelerate the transition towards becoming an intelligent enterprise: Solution Business in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition helps customers grow their margins by transforming their business models away from selling individual products and services to providing bundled business solutions.

Gain competitive advantage by selling physical goods, services, service contracts, subscriptions, and professional services as part of a single order, and keep track of the entire process with comprehensive analytics. Use this page to discuss and ask questions on all topics around Solution Order Management and Solution Order Analytics.

SAP Solution Order Management

Solution Order Management is part of RISE with SAP, an offer that meets organizations at whatever stage they are in their digital transformation. It helps them grow through business innovation and operational efficiency while doing it all sustainably.

Learn more: SAP Solution Order Management

Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308

Innovations for Solution Order Management in the 2308 release include:

  • Credit Checks for Solution Orders
  • Mass Creation of Business Solution Orders
  • Refinement of Profit-Center Determination in Solution Orders
  • Enhanced Text Handling for Better Support of Notes in Solution Orders

Read the Blog Post: Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308

Watch the Video: Highights for Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2308

Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2302

Facilitating the transition towards selling bundled solutions, here is an overview of innovations for Solution Order Management in the 2302 release.

Read the Blog Post: Solution Order Management in SAP S/4HANA Cloud, Public Edition 2302