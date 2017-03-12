Road to Success

Your success starts with having the strategy and tools in one place to help you through the SAP S/4HANA Cloud journey. We’ve taken the key knowledge, resources, tools, training, and support and organized them in a place you can always go to find what is critical to you and your organization.

The SAP Activate methodology is designed to help you realize the promises of SAP S/4HANA Cloud: speed, productivity, scalability, and business impact. With a clear process of structured and solution-specific practices, phases, accelerators, and deliverables, we can work together to carry out a standardized, easy-to-consume, on-demand environment for adopting and extending new and differentiating capabilities.

1. Discover

Get started with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Understand how your business will benefit from our cloud-based, next-generation ERP suite.

  • Choose an implementation partner that is knowledgeable and experienced by using the SAP Partner Readiness corner or contacting your local SAP representative

2. Prepare

Plan your implementation project

Initiate and plan your deployment, including quality and risk planning. Set up your starter system environment with SAP Best Practices and ready-to-run processes.

3. Explore

Perform a Fit-to-Standard analysis

Verify your solution functionalities while your system integrator explores your business. During our Fit-to-Standard workshop, you will identify the configuration and extensions that best meet your requirements.


Confirm the feasibility of your implementation

4. Realize

Create an integrated business and system environment

Configure and extend your IT landscape together with your systems integrator based on prioritized requirements captured in the “Explore” phase. Perform short, iterative cycles, with regular validation and feedback from the business. Structured testing and data migration activities, help ensure the quality of your implementation.


5. Deploy

Go live with SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Perform final preparations before cutting over to production to help ensure that your system, data, and users are ready for productive use before switching business operations to the new system.

  • Onboard new users and train more experienced users continuously with end-user enablement
  • Execute your cutover plan from legacy to production system
  • Ensure organizational readiness by communicating status before and after the go live, according to your organizational change-management plan
  • Confirm phase completion with the quality-gate checklist

6. Run - Adopt

Promote user adoption across the business

Access a range of upgrades, hot fixes, and emergency fixes to help ensure your implementation of SAP S/4HANA operates reliably.

Ensure fast, widespread acceptance of your implementation

Run - Optimize & Expand

Innovate and leverage new functionalities

Implement new innovations – delivered on a quarterly basis – that are suitable for your business needs.

