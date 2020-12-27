Quickstart Service for Implementation
Quickstart provides the agile implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud through the SAP Activate methodology, delivered by SAP Digital Business Services.
The Quickstart service covers the implementation of Finance, Sales, Revenue, Sourcing & Procurement, Human Resources, Manufacturing, R&D / Engineering, Supply Chain, Asset Management and Professional Services (Industry)
Learn from experts
Through the Quickstart service, SAP experts take a lead role in the implementation with the customer. This includes delivering Fit-To-Standard workshops, customer-defined configurations, unit testing and solution walkthroughs, as well as providing knowledge transfer, guidance and expertise for activities such as user maintenance, authorizations, output management, test planning and test execution and data migration.
Quickstart also provides support for Production Cutover, go-live and post go-live
Value and Benefits
- Quick time to value utilising SAP Best Practices and SAP expertise
- Supports the customer to map the SAP Best Practice processes to their business
- Comprehensive knowledge transfer from SAP to customer project team
- Foundation for future expansion and rapid adoption of innovation.