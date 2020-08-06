New Product Releases

The New Product Release page aims to guide you throughout each release with exclusive customer webinars and important content so that you know what is new and how best to leverage the new capabilities. One of the best value SAP S/4HANA Cloud brings is the ability to continually help your company innovate and take advantage of quarterly new product releases. They offer you ongoing ways to innovate and improve your business process. We will guide you throughout each release with exclusive customer webinars and important content so that you know what is new and how best to leverage the new capabilities.

Current Release (2102)

2102 SAP S/4HANA Cloud Release Blogs

Past Release (2011)

2011 SAP S/4HANA Cloud Release Blogs

Old Release (2008)

2008 SAP S/4HANA Cloud Release

What's New Viewer

With the What's New Viewer, you can get a complete overview of the new, changed and deleted features and functions in the most recent versions of SAP S/4HANA Cloud. The What’s New Viewer allows you to explore the innovations of SAP S/4HANA Cloud by focusing on the areas which are most relevant for you.

Important Links