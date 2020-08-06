The New Product Release page aims to guide you throughout each release with exclusive customer webinars and important content so that you know what is new and how best to leverage the new capabilities. One of the best value SAP S/4HANA Cloud brings is the ability to continually help your company innovate and take advantage of quarterly new product releases. They offer you ongoing ways to innovate and improve your business process. We will guide you throughout each release with exclusive customer webinars and important content so that you know what is new and how best to leverage the new capabilities.