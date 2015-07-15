SAP S/4HANA Cloud Integrated Analytics FAQ

Y es! SAP Analytics Cloud is deeply embedded into the Fiori UX paradigms: Launched from the Fiori launchpad and based on live data connections and thus up-to-date information, SAP Analytics Cloud stories are integrated by means of a “wrapper application”: This software takes care of offering screen-variant saving and personalization features as well as intend-based navigation between analytical and operational applications. Role-based assignment of the SAP Analytics Cloud Stories is also available, and the content lifecycle is also fully handled by SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

A lab preview showing screen variants and Intend-based navigation can be found in Figure 2. Of course, users will not be able to simultaneously trigger both option. These options have been overlaid in one screen for simplicity.

Figure 2: Screen Variants and Intend-based Navigation (edited to show both features in one screen)