SAP S/4HANA Cloud Integrated Analytics FAQ

For each SAP S/4HANA Cloud tenant, a new SAP Analytics Cloud tenant is provided. The SAP Analytics Cloud accesses the ABAP CDS views live, using the transient analytical queries generated automatically for the CDS views. Please look at the Architecture diagram in Figure 1: High Level Architecture. SAP Analytics Cloud UIs will be embedded in iFrames and published on the Fiori Launchpad.

All relevant SAP Analytics Cloud features – from tenant provisioning and connectivity to content management and lifecycle – have been published as APIs, so the embedded SAP Analytics Cloud can be “remote controlled” by the embedding applications. These APIs are available to other applications and even Partners.

This means that the embedded SAP Analytics Cloud is completely managed by SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Customers do not need to log on to the embedded SAP Analytics Cloud specifically, nor can they.



Figure 1: High Level Architecture