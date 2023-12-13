Extensibility
The Extensibility apps help you customize applications and their UIs, reports, email templates, and form templates. Using Extensibility apps, you can create database tables for segmentation, and design queries. Click here to know more about Extensibility.
Integration
The SAP integration approach supports you in using SAP S/4HANA Cloud in a heterogeneous system landscape and integrating with multiple systems, such as other SAP solutions, Business Partner Solutions or third-party cloud or on-premise solutions and custom-developed applications. Click here to know more about Integration Scenarios, Communication Managements etc.
Extend and Integrate Your SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Extensibility and Integration are two core functions that help you digitize your business and adapt your SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution to your individual business needs. Watch the video below to know more about:
Working with API's in S4HANA Cloud
Watch the video to know more about API's and how they communicate with each other and exchange data. By offering an API for your system, you can define which data should be exposed and thereby maintain control. As a consumer of an API, you don’t have to know how the other system works. Instead you can focus on how it's integrated into your system
Enablement
Extending SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA
Open SAP Course: SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA change how you work, by combining insights via real-time embedded analytics with transactional actions
Certification: Become Competent
RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud - SAP Fiori and Extensibility
Develop the skills to build and extend User SAP Fiori applications using SAP Cloud Platform extensibility tools and the SAP S/4HANA Cloud SDK