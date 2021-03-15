Jumpstart your SAP S/4HANA implementation with a global template designed for customers operating in multiple countries.​

While the enterprise management layer for SAP S/4HANA offers ready-to-consume preconfigured end-to-end business processes across all application areas, including sample master data and print forms as well as detailed documentation, its main focus lies on the complex accounting and reporting requirements that multinational corporations face when they need to follow both group and local accounting principles. ​

Ideal for a greenfield implementation or as a reference system/sandbox, for net new customers or customers transitioning to SAP S/4HANA that choose a greenfield, ‘back to standard’ approach, the enterprise management layer for SAP S/4HANA is currently available for SAP S/4HANA, private cloud edition (service-based deployment)​ and on-premise deployment (service-based deployment).