Complete Guide to the S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot

I am Edmin, the S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot, I can address S/4HANA Cloud and community related questions, retrieve SAP articles, raise Customer Meeting Support Requests. Read the Complete Guide to learn more about how to chat with Edmin.

S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot Main Chat Operations

Ask me an S/4HANA Cloud question and I will retrieve a relevant answer for you. If you are not happy with my answer, you may rephrase and ask again or use the search functionality. Please remember to keep your questions precise and concise, and ask them one at a time.

Communication Tips for Speaking with Edmin

Learn tips for chatting with Edmin to get the best results. How to phrase questions, what to include in the question, how to start a discussion, terms to include and what to avoid to get the most accurate response.