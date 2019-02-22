One Day in the life of Edmin!
Meet the S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot. View this demo to learn about chat operations, asking questions, search and overview of chat features. It's nice to meet you!
Edmin Chatbot has helped over 39,000 S/4HANA Cloud users with their questions!
One of the main features of the S/4HANA Cloud Community is Edmin, our AI-enabled Conversational Chatbot. In 2020, Edmin has helped over 39,000 users answering over 53,700 questions. See full article
Speak with Edmin - The Complete Guide
Complete Guide to the S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot
I am Edmin, the S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot, I can address S/4HANA Cloud and community related questions, retrieve SAP articles, raise Customer Meeting Support Requests. Read the Complete Guide to learn more about how to chat with Edmin.
S/4HANA Cloud Chat Bot Main Chat Operations
Ask me an S/4HANA Cloud question and I will retrieve a relevant answer for you. If you are not happy with my answer, you may rephrase and ask again or use the search functionality. Please remember to keep your questions precise and concise, and ask them one at a time.
Communication Tips for Speaking with Edmin
Learn tips for chatting with Edmin to get the best results. How to phrase questions, what to include in the question, how to start a discussion, terms to include and what to avoid to get the most accurate response.