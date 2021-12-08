SAP S/4HANA Cloud Customer Feedback Program

Getting involved is easier than you might think! SAP invites customer users to share their feedback while running through a typical business process end-to-end. In this usability testing like setting, a moderator will be present to take your immediate feedback and help you in case of any questions.

We are looking for your business expertise across all domains: Finance, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and more.

Any of your feedback will be recorded and used to improve our solution in terms of user experience, integration, features / functionality, and process flow.