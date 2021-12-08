SAP S/4HANA Cloud Customer Feedback Program

The Customer Feedback Program has been designed to stimulate the dialogue with our customer users in a new and innovative way, by focusing on business processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Influencing the next wave of process innovation

SAP offers a broad range of initiatives that give our customers the opportunity to influence solution development at SAP and to adopt new innovations early on. The SAP S/4HANA Cloud Customer Feedback Program has been designed to stimulate the dialogue with our customer users in a new and innovative way, by focusing on business processes in SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

Get involved!

Getting involved is easier than you might think! SAP invites customer users to share their feedback while running through a typical business process end-to-end. In this usability testing like setting, a moderator will be present to take your immediate feedback and help you in case of any questions.

We are looking for your business expertise across all domains: Finance, Manufacturing, Supply Chain, and more.

Any of your feedback will be recorded and used to improve our solution in terms of user experience, integration, features / functionality, and process flow.

Engage with us!

Join the program in one of our global feedback sessions offered at various conferences like SAP TechEd or the regional user group conferences.

Customer Feedback Events in APJ
Customer Feedback Events
Q1-Q3, 2020 // India, China, Singapore		Usability Testing and Educational Sessions
Details coming soon
Workshops on SAP Analytics CloudUsability Testing and Educational Sessions
Details coming soon
SAUG National Summit
Aug 31 - Sep 1, 2020// Melbourne, Australia		Usability Testing
Register here (coming soon)

Customer Feedback Events in EMEA
Workshops in collaboration with SAP Partners
Q1-4, 2020 // Germany		Usability Testing and Educational Sessions
Register here (coming soon)
SAP-Forum für Finanzmanagement @ SAP NOW Berlin
March 19-20, 2020 // Berlin, Germany		Usability Testing
Register here 
Customer Feedback Summit EMEA
June 2020 // Walldorf, Germany		Usability Testing and Educational Sessions
Register here (coming soon)
DSAG Jahreskongress
October 13-15, 2020 // Leipzig, Germany 		Usability Testing
Register here (coming soon)

Customer Feedback Events in North America
ASUG Chapter Meeting
March 2020 // Atlanta, USA		Usability Testing
Register here (coming soon)
ASUG Annual Conference
May 11-14, 2020 // Orlando, Florida		Usability Testing
Register here (coming soon)
ASUG Chapter Meetings
Q2-Q3, 2020 // USA		Usability Testing
Register here (coming soon)

Questions?

Contact the Customer Feedback Program team at  s4hana.cloud.feedback@sap.com