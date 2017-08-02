Introduction
Welcome to the Master Data sub-page, as part of Cross Topics, addressing the following domains
- Master Data Maintenance offers Fiori UI to enrich business data for business partners, customers, suppliers, and products.
- Master Data Integration provides out-of-the-box integration APIs to connect with other SAP and non-SAP systems.
- Master Data Governance comprises capabilities for consolidation to load and detect duplicates, for mass processing to update multiple master data records at a time, and for data quality management.
These capabilities are realized as best-practice scope items:
- Business Partner and Product Master Integration (1RO)
- Master Data Consolidation for Product (1N1)
- Master Data Consolidation for Business Partner (1N3)
- Mass Load and Mass Maintenance for Business Partner (1RK)
- Mass Load and Mass Maintenance for Product (1RM)
- Data Quality Management for Business Partner (4AP)
- Data Quality Management for Product (4AQ)
Information Assets on Business Partner/Customer/Supplier and Product Master Data in S/4HANA