Intelligent ERP

We are working to make SAP S/4HANA the first AI-enabled ERP solution in the market through a broad adoption of AI technology. The next-generation enterprise software will be shaped on a customer co-innovation basis. Have a look!

Experience Intelligent ERP with SAP S/4HANA @ TechEd 2020

Watch the video to hear how the latest technologies for machine learning, robotic process automation, situation handling, natural language interaction, and more are shaping the direction of SAP S/4HANA to enable the intelligent enterprise.

SAP S/4HANA - the Intelligent ERP

Check the AI master list for SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the SAP Roadmap Viewer. 

Combine Intelligent Technologies for End-to-End Automation

Check out how intelligent technologies in SAP S/4HANA help the...

…Sales Manager

…Employee in Procurement

…OperationalStrategic Purchaser

…Accounts Payable Accountant

SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation

SAP Robotic Process Automation (RPA) accelerates digital transformation of business processes by automatically replicating tedious actions to free up human workers for more high-value tasks. Keep up with the latest news on RPA in the SAP Community topic pagequestions & answers and blogs.

How to get started with SAP Intelligent RPA

openSAP courses

SAP Help Portal product documentation 

SAP Intelligent RPA Store

Start your free trial

Register for free

Get started with the trial version of SAP Intelligent RPA

Watch the video for step-by-step instructions on how to start your SAP Intelligent RPA trial account

Situation Handling

Situation Handling detects urgent and important issues automatically and informs specific groups of users depending on the defined teams and responsibilities. Approaching thresholds, upcoming deadlines and pending confirmations are examples of events that can be brought to the users’ attention.

How to get started with Situation Handling

Introduction series

Intelligent Situation Automation

Intelligent Situation Automation (ISA) is an extension of Situation Handling on the SAP Cloud Platform that lets you analyze the situation data and configure rules for automation. 

Read the blog to find out how you can extend Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA.

Find a sample extensibility scenario in the SAP Extensibility Explorer.

Machine Learning

Machine Learning learns from customer specific history and exceptions to predict, support specific steps or automate business user decisions. SAP standard Machine Learning scenarios contain predictions, recognition and classifications, augmentation, recommendations, automations and integration into Fiori apps.

How to get started with Machine Learning

Trial options

Pilot extended ISLM features through the SAP S/4HANA Fully Activated Appliance.

Standardized Consumption and Operation of Machine Learning in SAP S/4HANA @ TechEd 2020

Watch the video to discover the intelligent scenario lifecycle management (ISLM) for SAP S/4HANA functionality that empowers business administrators to perform lifecycle management operations of machine learning scenarios.

