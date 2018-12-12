Experience Intelligent ERP with SAP S/4HANA @ TechEd 2020
Watch the video to hear how the latest technologies for machine learning, robotic process automation, situation handling, natural language interaction, and more are shaping the direction of SAP S/4HANA to enable the intelligent enterprise.
SAP S/4HANA - the Intelligent ERP
Check the AI master list for SAP S/4HANA Cloud in the SAP Roadmap Viewer.
Combine Intelligent Technologies for End-to-End Automation
Check out how intelligent technologies in SAP S/4HANA help the...
…Operational & Strategic Purchaser
SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation
How to get started with SAP Intelligent RPA
- SAP Intelligent Robotic Process Automation in a Nutshell
- Find more free RPA courses in the SAP Community topic page
SAP Help Portal product documentation
SAP Intelligent RPA Store
Start your free trial
Get started with the trial version of SAP Intelligent RPAWatch the video for step-by-step instructions on how to start your SAP Intelligent RPA trial account
Situation Handling
Situation Handling detects urgent and important issues automatically and informs specific groups of users depending on the defined teams and responsibilities. Approaching thresholds, upcoming deadlines and pending confirmations are examples of events that can be brought to the users’ attention.
How to get started with Situation Handling
SAP Best Practices
SAP Help Portal
Introduction series
- Situation Handling: What is it and why do you need it? (1/5)
- Situation Handling: Selected use cases in different application areas (2/5)
- Situation Handling: How do I configure situation types? (3/5)
- Situation Handling: How to analyze situations using Monitor Situations (4/5)
- Situation Handling: Advanced Configuration of Situation Types (5/5)
Intelligent Situation Automation
Intelligent Situation Automation (ISA) is an extension of Situation Handling on the SAP Cloud Platform that lets you analyze the situation data and configure rules for automation.
Read the blog to find out how you can extend Situation Handling in SAP S/4HANA.
Find a sample extensibility scenario in the SAP Extensibility Explorer.
Machine Learning
Machine Learning learns from customer specific history and exceptions to predict, support specific steps or automate business user decisions. SAP standard Machine Learning scenarios contain predictions, recognition and classifications, augmentation, recommendations, automations and integration into Fiori apps.
How to get started with Machine Learning
SAP Help Portal
SAP Community webinar Managing the lifecycle of SAP S/4HANA Machine Learning scenarios
SAP Community blog series Leveraging Machine Learning with the ISLM Framework
Standardized Consumption and Operation of Machine Learning in SAP S/4HANA @ TechEd 2020
Watch the video to discover the intelligent scenario lifecycle management (ISLM) for SAP S/4HANA functionality that empowers business administrators to perform lifecycle management operations of machine learning scenarios.
