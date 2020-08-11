SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

For SAP S/4HANA Cloud, a key component of the Intelligent Suite, we have a clear roadmap of functionalities, features and capabilities in mind. We also know how important it is to listen to our customers and to understand what they want. Despite various programs we want to empower you to speak your mind. This is why we introduce SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud.

What you can do

  • Follow the area you're most interested in to receive updates
  • Vote on good improvement requests that others have submitted 
  • Submit your improvement request

What SAP does

  • SAP reviews requests that meet voting threshold
  • SAP informs about results of review via status
  • Suitable improvement requests are built into an upcoming release

Benefits

  • Easy collaboration on improvement requests between customers and with SAP using one single channel
  • Prioritization off improvement requests through your voting
  • Transparent information on progress of improvement requests

