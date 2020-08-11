What you can do
- Follow the area you're most interested in to receive updates
- Vote on good improvement requests that others have submitted
- Submit your improvement request
- Access right here: SAP Continuous Influence for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
What SAP does
- SAP reviews requests that meet voting threshold
- SAP informs about results of review via status
- Suitable improvement requests are built into an upcoming release
Benefits
- Easy collaboration on improvement requests between customers and with SAP using one single channel
- Prioritization off improvement requests through your voting
- Transparent information on progress of improvement requests
