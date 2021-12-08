Our continuous delivery strategy
Coming from a quarterly release cycle, SAP S/4HANA Cloud has started to reduce the number of releases and system upgrades per year and in parallel provide frequent updates in between these releases. Overall goal: to significantly reduce the effort associated with release upgrades while innovations can be adopted faster and more flexibly in between releases.
* In the beginning continuous delivery for SAP S/4HANA Cloud was also referred to as Continuous Feature Delivery (CFD)
Why we introduced updates
The benefits we see are the following:
1. Deliveries without disruption
Updates will not interfere with the daily work of SAP S/4HANA Cloud end users. No regression tests are necessary. The reduced number of releases combined with frequent updates will keep your systems more stable.
2. Flexible adoption of innovations
Continuous deliveries are updates that consist of pre-delivered new functionalities. Features delivered behind toggles give customers the flexibility to actively decide whether to put a functionality into operation and, if necessary, implement the required change management. Or to wait until the releases following the update since features delivered behind a toggle will then be available to all customers by default.
3. Faster action on feedback or improvement requests The higher update frequency of continuous delivery allows us to innovate faster and respond more quickly to improvement requests. Some functionalities delivered via update 2111.1 for example directly react on votes out of the SAP Customer Influence portal.
What to consider now
- Updates include optional pre-deliveries of new functionality. If a delivered functionality is not yet required, or the respective change management currently cannot be executed, the feature will be part of the upcoming release per default.
- Every SAP S/4HANA Cloud customer is enabled to individually switch on functionalities based on features via Activate New Features app.
- Each update is delivered via Hotfix Collection to the announced RTH date (release to host).
How we plan for upcoming releases in 2022
The release planning of 2022 first half year for SAP S/4HANA Cloud currently contains one release in February and four continuous delivery updates until August, where the second release is scheduled. Updates to a release are indicated by a suffix like .1, .2, and so on (e. g. 2108.1) representing their sequence.
Every functionality included to an update is automatically delivered via the next release – therefore, the adoption of functionalities via updates can be handled flexibly with regards to individual requirements .
Please view SAP S/4HANA & SAP Marketing Cloud – Upgrade & Maintenance Schedule
Where to find additional information
For further details, please contact the following information channels: