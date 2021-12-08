continuous delivery for SAP S/4HANA Cloud*

The release planning of 2022 first half year for SAP S/4HANA Cloud currently contains one release in February and four continuous delivery updates until August, where the second release is scheduled. Updates to a release are indicated by a suffix like .1, .2, and so on (e. g. 2108.1) representing their sequence.

Every functionality included to an update is automatically delivered via the next release – therefore, the adoption of functionalities via updates can be handled flexibly with regards to individual requirements .

Please view SAP S/4HANA & SAP Marketing Cloud – Upgrade & Maintenance Schedule