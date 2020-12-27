Overview
With continuous adoption for the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, customers can quickly and easily optimize the value of their SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution. The service provides SAP expertise to effectively use the implemented SAP S/4HANA Cloud and continuously adopt new innovations delivered by SAP to optimize the business processes and maximize the End-User Experience.
Delivery Approach
Continuous adoption for SAP S/4HANA Cloud delivers Subject Matter Expertise and support in SAP-led Design Sessions following a Fit-to Standard approach. In addition, the service delivers Subject Matter Expert led Refinement Sessions to adapt and adjust the provided SAP Best Practice standard content including adjustment to Customer requirements and parameters.
Value and Benefits
- Maximized adoption of SAP S/4HANA Cloud best practices and transformation of business processes
- SAP led incremental adoption of new innovations delivered by SAP in quarterly upgrades
- Higher business value, improved solution adoption and increased rate of user satisfaction
- Ensure the success of future expansion of scope, functionalities and innovations