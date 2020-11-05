SAP Central Business Configuration FAQ

Yes, this is possible in the Project Experience via the Initiate Change functionality. You do not need to create a new project.

Assuming that you've finalized the initial implementation project and you're now in what’s called the ongoing operations mode: Via Initiate Change, the project will be switched back to the Explore phase and you will be able to enhance the scope. You will then sequentially work through the following sequence of project activities (org structure setup / configuration / current settings) and milestones until you finalize your changes via the Go-Live milestone (Deploy) to switch your project back to ongoing operations mode.

Technically, it will indeed remain the same project (and the same assigned technical workspace).