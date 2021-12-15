Learning Hub Session : Test Automation Tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

An overview of the Test Automation Tool for SAP S/4HANA Cloud
Wednesday, December 15, 2021

Automation Testing

SAP S/4HANA Cloud solution comes with built in test automation capabilities. Pre-delivered automates and post upgrade tests further strengthen the automation capability of the solution, enabling you to leverage automation for creating a robust regression test suite.

Community Live series: Test Automation Tool - SAP S/4HANA Cloud

In this session we welcome questions around the Test Automation Tool within the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Thursday, December 2, 2021

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool – 2111 Release Overview

Find the information and links to the latest updates and resources from the 2111 S/4HANA Cloud release

Automation Testing in SAP S/4HANA Cloud

A brief overview of the solution capabilities of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool, with specific emphasis on the innovations delivered over the past year.

SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool – Our Approach to Test Automation

Using SAP Cloud ALM with SAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool

An overview of the integration between the SAP Cloud ALM and Test Automation Tool

Integrating SAP Cloud ALM and the test automation tool for SAP S/4 HANA Cloud

A curated list of blogs which highlight the advanced features available within the Test Automation Tool

Test Data ContainerAPI Automated Testing FrameworkUI Control Repository - Zero Maintenance AutomatesSAP S/4HANA Cloud Test Automation Tool – FAQ Blog Series