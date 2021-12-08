SAP S/4HANA Cloud, test data refresh FAQ

FAQ
What is the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, test data refresh service?
The purpose of the SAP S/4HANA Cloud, test data refresh service is to replace the existing transaction and master data in a quality system with fresh data from your production system. If required, you can also depersonalize sensitive data to support GDPR compliance by using data scrambling.
For which SAP products can it be used, are there limitations?
The service is currently only available for SAP S/4HANA Cloud. Please note that the production system must be live. The SAP S/4HANA, test data refresh service is not suitable for cleaning up a quality system.
What is the licensing model with the terms and conditions for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, test data refresh?
The service requires a subscription and can purchasing by your sales representative.
Where can I get more information about the service?
Please visit SAP Community page and SAP Help Portal for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, test data refresh. If you cannot find the information you are looking for, you can address your questions to: sap_s4hana_test_data-refresh@sap.com
Can I request the service at any time?
The service can be requested at any time, but it cannot be provided immediately. It is recommended to apply several weeks in advance. There will be certain periods when the service cannot be executed, for example if an upgrade is in process. After receiving your service request, SAP will provide three possible appointments and you can choose the one that suits you best.
A request can be triggered, but it cannot be followed up until the update is completed. Please note that within the upgrade phase a request can be triggered but only processed after the above-mentioned upgrade.
Do we need to prepare anything in advance of the service?
SAP will run a system readiness check in advance of the service that determines whether your SAP S/4HANA Cloud systems meet the prerequisites for the service SAP S/4HANA Cloud, test data refresh. You can view the results of the check in a custom PDF file, including information about required action items if your system currently does not meet the prerequisites for the service.
We recommend that you plan functional testing, like the tests you would plan after an upgrade.
Are there any additional customer tasks while the service is delivered?
A regression test shall be conducted like what is done after a release upgrade. Adequate test planning is needed to perform a significant number of tests. The timeframe for the testing is for 48 hours.
Which kind of data will be transferred from the production system to the quality system?
- Master data and transactional data only
- Table-based migration from production to quality system
- Business technical configuration data will not be transferred
What happens to the transaction data and master data that already exists in the quality system before the transfer?
This data will the deleted from the quality system before it is refreshed with data from the production system.
What happens with data from other SAP products like SAP Success Factors, SAP Concur?
Only data from SAP S/4HANA Cloud can be transferred from the production system to the quality system. Data from other products cannot be transferred.
Can I select the data that will be transferred to the quality system?
The refresh scope is predefined. It is not currently possible to define a custom scope for the data that is transferred, for example, it is not possible to transfer data for specific business objects.
Is there a data depersonalization feature to support with GDPR compliance?
Yes, you can depersonalize sensitive data to support with GDPR compliance by using a data scrambling feature
Will custom scripts for test automation be impacted by a test data refresh?
Script adjustments are needed if static values have been used. Add action IDs, use formular, use variables and alike instead.
What happens to the test data if my subscription expires?
The refreshed test data from production system remains in the quality system. The test data is not deleted from the system when the subscription expires.
What back up procedures are available if the transfer fails or loads incorrectly?
SAP support will handle any issues detected during the verification. In the unlikely event, the issues cannot be resolved, data will be restored using a backup (emergency fallback). Furthermore, you can test the refresh results and confirm them.