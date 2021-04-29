FAQ for Manage Purchase Orders App

Workflow
Q1: What can I do if I used the correct configurations, but the email is still not being triggered?
Answer: In the App Maintain Email Templates under Customs column you may have maintained the wrong entry or just made a typing mistake. Please maintain the entry as YY1_00800238_CRT_19. If you have no sufficient authorizations for this action, please inform your administration team.
Q2: How can I prevent the workflow from being re-triggered after changes in the net price or PO quantity?
Answer: “As per the current workflow design for Purchase Orders, a modification of some
fields will re-trigger workflow.
With “SSCUI – 103345 – Manage Conditions to Restart Flexible Workflow” you
can deactivate and control the fields responsible for the management of
retriggered workflows.
In “SSCUI 101097 – Activate Flexible Workflow for Purchase Orders” you can
control for which PO document types workflow should be triggered. If you have no sufficient authorizations for this action, please inform your administration team.”
Q3: The changing of which fields will re-trigger the workflow in the Manage Purchase Orders App?
Answer: As per the current workflow design for Purchase Orders, a modification of the following
fields will re-trigger workflow:
•Company Code
•Purchasing Organization
•Purchasing Group
•Currency
•Incoterms
•Plant
•Material Group
•Net Order Price
•Order Quantity
•Outline Agreement
Q4: What can I do to resolve the error message: ‘An error has occurred while delivering the order items in the background that cannot be processed in the program.’?
Answer: Please keep the fields Delivery Creation Date and CalcRuleDefltDlvCrDt blank, solely enter the purchase order number and then execute.
Please make sure to post a committed quantity in the delivery schedule, this should solve the problem.
Q5: How can I get an overview of the changes I made in a PO? Can I see this in the “My Inbox/Outbox” App?
Answer: The factsheet dynamically picks up the current values for the My Inbox and My Outbox Apps directly from the database. A saved record for an overview of changes being made is available. To see any changes the approver needs to go to the change log of the document.
Q6: Why does the app show an “Error in workflow processing” in the approval status, but no error in the approval details?
Answer: If the workflow agent is not able to determine, we get this error. Please ask your admin team to check whether the corresponding workflow is active and the agent is available to approve. Workflow Admin error logs can also be checked if we have any exceptions raised in workflow agent determination by the Badi. Also to solve the issue it is suggested to complete the process instance manually. This should trigger again the result callback, which is needed by the application.
Q7: Is it possible to attach a file to a Purchase Order in approval?
Answer: The purchase order has to be approved, rejected or withdrawn form approval before an attachment can be added and saved. You also have the option to use the ‘Withdraw from Approval’ functionality in the APP ‘Manage Purchase Orders’ after which changes can be made. Please refer to the attached KBA 2578251 on this point. https://launchpad.support.sap....
Q8: Is it possible to set up email notifications for users that need to approve a purchase order?
Answer: You can set up email notifications for users to approve the Purchase Order or if a PO is rejected by using the app Maintain Email Templates. Follow these steps:
1) Email notification for recipients of workflow items (approvers):
Copy the predelivered email template SWF_CRT_NOTIFY_RECIPIENTS
2) Email notification for workflow initiators (purchasers) in case of workflow approval:
Copy the predelivered email template SWF_WORKFLOW_COMPLETE_NOTIFY (COMPLETE_POSITIVE for approved|)
3) Email notification for workflow initiators (purchasers) in case of workflow rejection:
Copy the predelivered email template SWF_WORKFLOW_COMPLETE_NOTIFY (COMPLETE_NEGATIVE for rejected)
Please also refer to https://s4hanacloud.community....
Q9: Why do I get an error in the workflow of the approval process after changing the quantity of a Purchase Order?
Answer: Please check whether the automatic workflow in the Manage Workflows for Purchase Orders App is activated.
It is recommended to always have this active to have a fall back workflow. You can find more information under this link:
Q10: Why is my Purchase Order that is assigned to Automatic Release stuck in approval?
Answer: The status of the new Purchase Orders is not updated because the automated workflow fails with a locking error. For a resolution you can try to withdraw the POs from approval and save them again.
Pricing; Part 1
Q1: What does the price unit indicate?
Answer: The Price Unit indicates the unit of measure that is relevant for the net order price of the purchase order item. The price unit can be different from the order unit. It is possible, that the supplier specifies the price of a good or a service in relation to a unit other than the one you want to use as the order unit in the purchase order.
Q2: Do price unit and order unit need to be the same?
Answer: The price unit can be different from the order unit. It is possible, that the supplier specifies the price of a good or a service in relation to a unit other than the one you want to use as the order unit in the purchase order.
Q3: Where do I change the net Price after a change of the purchase order currency?
Answer: When you create a purchase order, the system searches for valid conditions and inserts them into the new document (this is the process of price determination). If no conditions are found, you can enter the net price manually. The net price can be changed at any time. If the purchase order currency is changed after entering the net price, changes to the net price are possible in the pricing section.
Q4: Why can´t I change the net price?
Answer: If automatic surcharges or rebates are found, the net price cannot be changed.
Q5: How can I change the conversion factor between the order unit and the price unit?
Answer: You can change the default conversion factor for both physical and non-physical units in the Create Purchase Order – Advanced app (go to the Item Details section, Quantity/Weights tab).
Note: In the Manage Purchase Orders app, you can display items with a changed conversion factor, but you cannot change the factor itself.
Q6: Can I display items with a changed conversion factor?
Answer: In the Manage Purchase Orders app, you can display items with a changed conversion factor, but you cannot change the factor itself.
Q7: Can I change the default conversion factor?
Answer: You can change the default conversion factor for both physical and non-physical units in the Create Purchase Order – Advanced app (go to the Item Details section, Quantity/Weights tab). Please note: In the Manage Purchase Orders app, you can display items with a changed conversion factor, but not change the factor itself. For more information, see the in-app help for the Price Unit field in the Manage Purchase Orders app.
Q8: The PO is displaying an incorrect value for the “value to be invoiced” item. It shows higher numbers than those for the net value of the PO. How can this problem be fixed?
Answer: The logic for calculation of ‘Value to be Invoiced’ is considered as follows:
Value to be invoiced = (Order Quantity – Invoiced Quantity) * Price of a single unit.
We do not consider the logic of subtracting Invoiced value from Net Order Value as there are chances that the partial invoice is done for X quantities at a Discounted price. However, for the rest of the quantities, the price would be considered at standard value.
Q9: Can I decide, who can read the price of a Purchase Order?
Answer: As of the standard system design, it is not possible to do this, but you may consider a workaround. Please take a look into the BadI MM_PUR_S4_PO_FLDCNTRL_SIMPLE to control whether the net price field should be open for editing or visible under your own conditions.
Q10: Why is it that I can only use the net price to approve a purchase order instead of approving it with the tax-included price?
Answer: In the standard workflow design a pre-condition of the net amount or net price does not include the tax amount. However, you can achieve your business requirement with creating a custom pre-condition. Please refer to following attached KBA which provides all the necessary information:
2767845 – How to define new Procurement Pre-conditions in Manage Workflow Apps
2841783 – How to define new Pre-condition in Manage Workflow for Purchase orders
Pricing; Part 2
Q1: Why is a specific cost center or a specific G/L account not found when I search using the value help (F4)
Answer: If you want to search a cost center successfully, use a wild card character “*” before and after your search string, for example: “*1010*”. Then the fuzzy search will propose all cost centers or G/L accounts that match the entered string by 80% at least.
Q2: Why can’t I display the commitment in a newly created purchase order?
Answer: The commitment update must have been released for the accounting object. In case of a cost center, a user with the role Cost Accountant – Overhead can do this as follows: -Open the Manage Cost Centers app. -Go to the Control tab. -Check whether the control indicator Lock Commitment Updates has been switched off.
Q3: Why must the two fields “Goods Receipt” and “Goods Receipt-Based Invoice Verification” have the same value?
Answer: If you decide that a service entry sheet is to be created, this also means that the invoice is to be based on the goods receipt that is created in the background once a service entry sheet has been approved. Therefore, in this case you also have to select the GR-Bsd Inv. Verif. indicator.
Q4: What does G/L stand for?
Answer: G/L stands for General Ledger.
Q5: What does the abbreviation CO mean?
Answer: CO stands for Cost Object.
Q6: How is freight added?
Answer: Freight can be added as surcharge (absolute or procentual value) in the pricing conditions. Furthermore, freight for a purchase order belongs to the master data in the category pricing. The system uses this as well as prices, discounts for materials and business partners, surcharges, sales taxes, and planned costs for customs to calculate a net value in a business document.
Q7: How can I prevent the automatic transfer of manual pricing conditions from one item to another in a PO?
Answer: Notice that the info record is being updated by the changed PO item if you do not flag the info update check box.
Q8: Why do I get locked out whilst working in S/4HANA in service orders, service contracts or projects?
Answer: Please consider maintaining the exchange rate by referring to KBA 2575708. See the attached link: https://launchpad.support.sap....
Q9: The error “Condition DCD1 cannot be processed manually” is shown. What causes this issue and how can it be avoided in the future?
Answer: If the condition DCD1 is set as Header condition, changes made will be applied to all items. For example, in the purchase order: 1) Go to section ‘Delivery and Invoice’ 2) Enter a value either via field ‘Terms of Payment’ or directly in field ‘Days 1 / In Percent’ Then, the condition type DCD1 is set on header level and applies to all items. If you want to give a specific discount for an item, another discount condition type should be used or created. For example, you may use condition type DRN1.
Q10: Why are unit price and net amount set to 0.0 in the Output form?
Answer: The reason for the price and net amount to be set to 0.0 lies in a customizing change to the print indicators in the pricing procedure. To solve this issue, please set the Print Type to “a at item: General” for relevant pricing procedure using SSCUI – 101117 – Set Pricing Procedure.
Document Types
Q1: Why is the given document type NB?
Answer: When you create a new purchase order, the system inserts the document type NB by default. You can change the document type of the purchase order and use any customer-defined document type (Z*) that has been copied with all dependent entries from document type NB.
Q2: What does NB stand for?
Answer: NB stands for the document type used for standard purchase orders.
Q3: What does NB as the document type indicate?
Answer: When you create a new purchase order, the system inserts the document type NB by default. You can change the document type of the purchase order and use any customer-defined document type (Z*) that has been copied with all dependent entries from document type NB. NB stands for the document type used for standard purchase orders.
Q4: Where can I change the document type?
Answer: To change the document type, please go to General Information and choose one of the given types in the field Purchase Order Type. Once the purchase order has been saved, the purchase order type is read-only.
Q5: Why can´t I change the document type anymore?
Answer: Once the purchase order has been saved, the document type is read-only.
Q6: Why can the text field of the purchase order line item be printed and previewed in the test system, but not in the production system?
Answer: It is possible that this is caused by missing entries for the document type. Please check whether the following entries were put in correctly for a standard purchase order: Document Type = NB/Custom Document Type Item Category = Standard which is represented by space Object = EKPO Text Id = F01
Q7: How can one change the heading for a purchasing document type NB2 and ZRET in the cloud/system?
Answer: To solve this you can use SSCUI – Define Document Types to copy existing standard entries and create new ones. Here you are allowed to change the document type name and its description as well. Please note: Once you copy and create a new/custom document type, you cannot delete the document type. See attached KBA 2685355 – How to create a custom Purchasing Document.
Q8: Can I create a new Purchase Order Type?
Answer: You can create a new Purchase Order Type using the SSCUI 102909. For more information, take a look into the KBA 2873100 – New Purchase Order Document type: https://launchpad.support.sap....
Q9: What does the abbreviation Z* mean?
Answer: Z* stands for the customer-defined purchase order types.
Q10: Why are custom purchase order types not listed under the field Purchase Order Type in the app Manage Purchase Orders?
Answer: This may occur because the field selection key is not defined same as that of standard document types. To solve this problem, please take the following steps: In Manage Your Solution app, under Application Area: Sourcing and Procurement and Sub Application Area: Operational Procurement Select SSCUI 102909 – Define Document Types Under the column ‘FieldSelKey.’, maintain field selection key value same as standard document types
Output; Part 1
Q1: Can I generate output for a purchase order that is on hold?
Answer: No, a purchase order must be approved before the output can be generated. If a purchase order is on hold, then: • Edit option is not applicable to the Messages tab • New outputs cannot be generated
Q2: Why is the Material Sales Text missing in the output form?
Answer: SAP delivers a standard template MM_PUR_PURCHASE_ORDER for purchase order outputs. This standard template is generally used to generate purchase order outputs. If you cannot see the fields in your output, then it might be possible that they are not part of the standard form template. To add more fields or to remove certain fields in the standard form template you must edit it to match your requirements. To edit form templates, you must contact your administrator. You will need Adobe LiveCycle Designer (ALD) 10.4 or higher to edit the form templates. Refer Form Templates for more details.
Q3: Why is the shipping instructions header text missing in the PO form? How can I solve this problem?
Answer: In standard only the PO header text type F01 is delivered. If you would like to output additional text types, please inform your administration team.
Q4: How can I get an approval at item level or at supplier invoice level for my purchase order?
Answer: As informed by development team, this is a missing functionality.
Q5: Why is the output type missing when I want to preview the printout by going to Purchase Order > Messages?
Answer: SAP decided not to allow creating output line items for a held status or before approving the document. Hence you cannot see Messages in change mode. To check the data kindly use the create/change purchase order advanced app.
Q6: Why can only the first email address of the supplier receive a mail after the approval of the purchase order?
Answer: Please check whether this comes from the fact that one email address is picked from the supplier master data and the other one from the output parameter determination app.
Q7: Is it possible to set up multiple email addresses as recipients?
Answer: Yes, it is possible to set up multiple email addresses as recipients. Output Control offers the Email Recipient determination step (within Output Parameter Determination) to individually configure multiple email addresses and their usage (TO, CC, BCC). The settings in this determination step overwrite the default email address from the business application.
Q8: When is the purchase order output sent?
Answer: Case 1: When purchase order workflow is available and activated the purchase order output will be sent to the supplier and marked as Completed when the purchase order is approved. Case 2: When purchase order workflows are not configured the purchase order output will be sent to the supplier and marked as Completed when the purchase order is saved.
Q9: How to avoid the appearance of item text IDs on the Purchase Order output form?
Answer: For each entry there is a ‘Print Sequence’ and ‘Printing Priority’ available. If you set two entries to the same value, then the second entry is not printed on the output form.
Q10: Is there a draft available for Output Items?
Answer: There is no draft for output items available, but you can use the duplicate button to work more efficiently.