SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Sales
Provide your marketing and sales teams with the insights they need to accelerate productivity and sales performance and enable them to have relevant conversations and interactions from anywhere. ask questions about and discuss the following solution capabilities: Sales master data management, price management, sales quotation management, sales contract management, sales order management and processing, sales billing, solution billing, sales rebate management, incentive and commission management, claims, returns, refund management, and sales monitoring and analytics.
March 15, 2021.
Remote Webinar
RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Sales (S4C60)
Register for a live session to guide learners through the implementation of SAP S/4HANA Cloud from the Sales line of business perspective.
March 19, 2021.
Remote Webinar
RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud - Central Business Configuration
Register to interact with an expert to explore SAP Central Business Configuration. A solution that enables a seamless implementation of end-to-end business processes across the intelligent enterprise suite.
April 12, 2021.
Remote Webinar
RISE with SAP S/4HANA Cloud – Fundamentals (S4C01)
This live session is to guide learners through the fundamentals and core knowledge necessary to begin the SAP Activate on-boarding for SAP S/4HANA Cloud implementation projects.
