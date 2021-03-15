SAP S/4HANA Cloud for Sales

Provide your marketing and sales teams with the insights they need to accelerate productivity and sales performance and enable them to have relevant conversations and interactions from anywhere. ask questions about and discuss the following solution capabilities: Sales master data management, price management, sales quotation management, sales contract management, sales order management and processing, sales billing, solution billing, sales rebate management, incentive and commission management, claims, returns, refund management, and sales monitoring and analytics.