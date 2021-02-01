SAP S/4HANA Cloud for R&D and Engineering
Early time to market of new products and services, based on value-driven investment decisions leads to market share gains. Align product development, manage production costs, and coordinate resources across the entire lifecycle from sales, supplier sourcing, service. Ask questions about and discuss the following topics: Product engineering, product lifecycle management, enterprise portfolio and project management, product compliance, project control, classification, variant configuration, bill of materials, and document management. Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management, Product Compliance, Project Control, Classification, Variant Configuration, Bill of Materials, Document Management.
February 1, 2021.
SAP S/4HANA Cloud Release 2102
From February 1st, 2021, we will have Released 2102 for S/4HANA Cloud
