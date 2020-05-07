SAP S/4HANA Cloud Enterprise Portfolio and Project Management

Get accurate insights into project and portfolio performance at any time. With SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects, companies can manage a wide range of project types in their organizations. Tightly embedded into the end-to-end business processes, project managers can plan, execute, and monitor projects and collaborate with stakeholders for joint success. Ask questions about and discuss: EPPM in SAP S/4HANA Cloud and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for projects such as Resource, Project and Portfolio Management, Project Collaboration, Project Financial, and Logistic Control.