Frequently Asked Questions about Localization as a Self-Service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud provides extensibility options to help you realize your business-specific localization requirements on top of the available localized functions for the SAP-delivered local versions.

It includes key user extensibility and developer extensibility options for in-built localized features such as SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and tools such as Payment Medium Workbench, and other generic extensibility features such as APIs, custom fields, custom logic, UI, and CDS Views.

The SAP Help Portal provides detailed information about the available extensibility options and how you can use them to extend the localized functions in your SAP S/4HANA Cloud system.

You can always refer to field guidance to get the latest information about localization, such as the roadmap.

You can learn more about localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud, public edition on our community page.