Capabilities of Localization as a Self-Service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Statutory reporting provides an overview of your statutory reporting tasks and facilitates creation of new / individual and execution of existing statutory reports.

You may employ available reports including VAT reports as templates or create your own using the extensibility options mentioned below.



Extensibility options available:



Creation of new report definitions for the following file formats: XML, JSON, flatfile (txt), PDF, CSV

Extension of report definitions and report categories

Copying of report definitions

Download and upload of development objects for reuse in multiple customer systems

Adding business logic via custom logic extensibility app for the following events:

Validation of selection screen parameters

Defaulting of report parameter values

Checks before file generation

Checks during generation process

Change of properties of report parameters

Before action

Example: A customer wants to default a selection screen parameter value based on their requirements. This can be achieved in statutory reporting using event 0003 (Defaulting of report parameter value).

Using custom BO object to create ACR schema in cases where XSD is not available

In statutory reporting we allow multiple ways to create a schema. A schema in simple terms is the structure of the legal file. It contains details like sequence, hierarchy, labels, and data type information.

You can create custom business objects using key user tools and use the underlying artefacts to create a schema.

Creation of reports with “add with query option” – with data provisioning automatically performed by statutory reporting

Creation of custom tiles

Using available generic report definition for VAT reports

You can use generic report definitions which are like templates for certain business topics (like VAT). They cover most of the generic requirements around the business topic. However, for some countries/customers if the generic report doesn’t suffice, so you can extend them and adapt it to customer’s needs.

Using custom business objects as a data source

Creation or adaptation of own CDS views

Available scenarios within localization as a self-service

Where can you find more information?





