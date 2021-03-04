Updates about KBAs and SAP Notes

Last Updated 1st April - Cloud Essentials 2102



Hello SAP Community,

I work in Product Support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Asset Management dealing with issues reported by Customers and Partners involving our Fiori Apps such as a ‘Change Maintenance Order’, Released CDS views, and SSCUI’s ( Customizing )

My intention of this page is to provide insight into common issues reported, known restrictions, and  bugs are being fixed  so you can check the planned fix date/release before creating an incident on the Support launchpad

This will be a living document! . The page will be constantly updated with new KBA’s ( Knowledge-Based Articles ) that are created, if a known bug issue exists it will be listed here with a planned fixed release or date

The page will be divided into 3 areas

  1. Latest KBA’s created
  2. Common issues
  3. Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s

The list will provide a link to the KBA or note, a description of the issue and category ( how-to, Missing functionality, Standard behavior, a bug to be corrected on a date or Cloud release )

You can access KBA’s on the Support Launchpad link below or by clicking on the note / KBA number

https://support.sap.com/en/my-support/knowledge-base.html

Latest KBA’s created

KBA Number     Description               Category
3025467Cost Center field blank in Purchase Requisition created from Maintenance OrderStandard Behavour
3024517I_MaintOrderActualCostDataCube and C_MaintOrdActualCostDataQ do not contain any field key descriptionStandard Behavour
3024084Buttons 'Edit' and 'Submit' disappear when using the app “My Maintenance Requests”Standard Behavour
3022957Unable to view a Maintenance Order in the App 'Display Maintenance Order' due to '500 Internal Server Error'Extensibility
3010056Entry 'Service Order SO' is missing in App Create Maintenance PlanStandard Behavour
3015917App / Tile for 'Create Mass Time Confirmations' (App ID F3925) Missing on the Fiori LaunchpadStandard Behavour

Common issues

KBA Number Description               Category
2642219'Assign Order' and 'Assign task list' buttons are missing in App 'Change Maintenance Notification'Standard Behavour

Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s

KBA / Note Number Description              Planned fix Release / Date
3013428Material longtext for non-stock material is not copied to Purchase Requisition text field           CE2105 ( MAY )