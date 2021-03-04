Updates about KBAs and SAP Notes

Hello SAP Community,
I work in Product Support for SAP S/4HANA Cloud Asset Management dealing with issues reported by Customers and Partners involving our Fiori Apps such as a ‘Change Maintenance Order’, Released CDS views, and SSCUI’s ( Customizing )
My intention of this page is to provide insight into common issues reported, known restrictions, and bugs are being fixed so you can check the planned fix date/release before creating an incident on the Support launchpad
This will be a living document! . The page will be constantly updated with new KBA’s ( Knowledge-Based Articles ) that are created, if a known bug issue exists it will be listed here with a planned fixed release or date
The page will be divided into 3 areas
- Latest KBA’s created
- Common issues
- Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s
The list will provide a link to the KBA or note, a description of the issue and category ( how-to, Missing functionality, Standard behavior, a bug to be corrected on a date or Cloud release )
You can access KBA’s on the Support Launchpad link below or by clicking on the note / KBA number
Latest KBA’s created
|KBA Number
|Description
|Category
|3025467
|Cost Center field blank in Purchase Requisition created from Maintenance Order
|Standard Behavour
|3024517
|I_MaintOrderActualCostDataCube and C_MaintOrdActualCostDataQ do not contain any field key description
|Standard Behavour
|3024084
|Buttons 'Edit' and 'Submit' disappear when using the app “My Maintenance Requests”
|Standard Behavour
|3022957
|Unable to view a Maintenance Order in the App 'Display Maintenance Order' due to '500 Internal Server Error'
|Extensibility
|3010056
|Entry 'Service Order SO' is missing in App Create Maintenance Plan
|Standard Behavour
|3015917
|App / Tile for 'Create Mass Time Confirmations' (App ID F3925) Missing on the Fiori Launchpad
|Standard Behavour
Common issues
|KBA Number
|Description
|Category
|2642219
|'Assign Order' and 'Assign task list' buttons are missing in App 'Change Maintenance Notification'
|Standard Behavour
Known Bug KBA’s / Note’s
|KBA / Note Number
|Description
|Planned fix Release / Date
|3013428
|Material longtext for non-stock material is not copied to Purchase Requisition text field
|CE2105 ( MAY )