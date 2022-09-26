SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment

SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment offers SAP customers and partners the opportunity to build tightly coupled extensions running directly on the S/4HANA Cloud technology stack. This new extensibility option complements the existing key user extensibility and side-by side extensibility options. This community helps you to connect to peers and SAP experts to exchange information about SAP S/4HANA Cloud ABAP Environment, search for answers, ask questions, access resources, and more.