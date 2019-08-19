Check out our new SAP S/4HANA for central procurement OverviewRead the presentation
Expert Content
Scenarios for central procurement
Get an overview about the available scenarios for central procurement. Experience the benefits and process overview of each scenario through our videos.Central Requisitioning – At a GlanceCentral Purchase Contracts – At a GlanceCentral Purchasing – At a GlanceCentral Sourcing - At a Glance
Configure SAP S/4HANA for central procurement
Provides a starting point for configuring and setting up SAP S/4HANA for central procurement. It contains configuration set up guides and business process flow information that you can use to implement the solution. It also enables you with information about the system landscape, product overview and important follow-up activities you need to consider for the configuration.Central Requisitioning: Cloud (1XI)Central Requisitioning: On-Premise (2FI)Central Purchase Contracts: Cloud (2ME)Central Purchase Contracts: On-Premise (2ME)Central Purchasing: Cloud (2XT)Central Purchasing: On-Premise (2XT)Central Sourcing : Cloud (3ZF)Central Sourcing: On-Premise (3ZF)Guided Buying Integration for Central Procurement: Cloud (3EN)Central Invoicing: Cloud (41G)
Product Availability Matrix for SAP S/4HANA for central procurement
Information about product availability matrix for SAP S/4HANA and ERP integration for product SAP S/4HANA for central procurement.S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ S4H 1.0S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ ERP 1.0