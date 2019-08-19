SAP S/4HANA for Central Procurement

Stay up to date with the latest product news and learn about the new features of SAP S/4HANA for central procurement. Blog about your experiences, ask a question, network with SAP professionals and share your thoughts.

Apsolut : Central procurement is a great product to cover the operational and strategic procurement processes with multiple connected systems. It goes without saying that the User experience is fresh & exhilarating. SAP Best Practice explorer, Guided Configuration and the extended support from SAP makes the implementation of the Central Procurement seamless. Looking forward for more success stories!

Scenarios for central procurement

Get an overview about the available scenarios for central procurement. Experience the benefits and process overview of each scenario through our videos.

Central Requisitioning – At a GlanceCentral Purchase Contracts – At a GlanceCentral Purchasing – At a GlanceCentral Sourcing - At a Glance

Configure SAP S/4HANA for central procurement

Provides a starting point for configuring and setting up SAP S/4HANA for central procurement. It contains configuration set up guides and business process flow information that you can use to implement the solution. It also enables you with information about the system landscape, product overview and important follow-up activities you need to consider for the configuration.

Central Requisitioning: Cloud (1XI)Central Requisitioning: On-Premise (2FI)Central Purchase Contracts: Cloud (2ME)Central Purchase Contracts: On-Premise (2ME)Central Purchasing: Cloud (2XT)Central Purchasing: On-Premise (2XT)Central Sourcing : Cloud (3ZF)Central Sourcing: On-Premise (3ZF)Guided Buying Integration for Central Procurement: Cloud (3EN)Central Invoicing: Cloud (41G)

Product Availability Matrix for SAP S/4HANA for central procurement

Information about product availability matrix for SAP S/4HANA and ERP integration for product SAP S/4HANA for central procurement.

S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ S4H 1.0S/4HANA PROCMT INTG W/ ERP 1.0