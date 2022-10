SAP Readiness Check

SAP Readiness Check provides a suite of self-service tools to help you plan the next steps on your digital transformation journey. Gain deep insights into your existing SAP systems with SAP Readiness Check analyses as you prepare for a transition to SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors solutions, SAP Customer Experience solutions, or SAP BW/4HANA. Join in conversations and connect with peers and SAP experts to exchange information, ask questions, access resources, and more.