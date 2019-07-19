SAP for Public Sector

SAP is a leading provider of cloud computing, enterprise mobility, and analytics to government and non-profit agencies worldwide. The SAP for Public Sector innovative solution portfolio to improve government performance, services, and accountability to improve people’s lives.

Featured Content

Responsive Government

Discover how governments can become more responsive to citizens and employees alike, rebuild public trust, and deliver on their mission.

Responsive Government: Innovate with Operational and Experience Data to Meet Citizen Needs

Real-Time, Data-Driven Government

Deliver more effective citizen services by adopting a data-driven strategy that enables real-time insight and analytics.

S/4HANA for Public Sector

Learn how SAP S/4HANA can help your public sector organization as you compete in the new digital reality.

Transform Your Public Sector Organization into an Intelligent Enterprise

Government Efficiency Playbook

Learn about the solutions from SAP to assist the public sector in dealing with the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact.

Solutions from SAP to Boost Government’s Bottom Line Following the COVID-19 Pandemic

Expert Content

SAP Intelligent Technologies Point of View for Public Sector

Learn how public sector -organizations can use technology to become intelligent enterprises.

Transforming Government for the Digital Era

SAP Public Sector Roadmap

Check the SAP Public Sector roadmap to get the latest product updates.

View the SAP Public Sector Roadmap

SAP’s POV on Data-Driven Government

Deliver more effective citizen programs by adopting a data-driven strategy that enables real-time insight and analytics.

SAP Budgeting and Planning for Public Sector

Learn how to implement best practices for budget and financial excellence with data-driven principles.

