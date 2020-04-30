New SAP Profitability and Performance Management Features
Are you interested to know more about the upcoming SAP Profitability and Performance Management 3.0 SP13 that is to be released on March 23, 2021?Read the blog
Welcome to the community page for SAP Profitability and Performance Management community, which is a standard solution for visual creation of high performance, integrated business processes and applications. The solution is based on modern SAP HANA in-memory technology and can handle extremely large amounts of data in a very short time. Follow and collaborate with other users and experts all around the world.
Are you interested to know more about the upcoming SAP Profitability and Performance Management 3.0 SP13 that is to be released on March 23, 2021?Read the blog
Get spot-on product highlights in our features and benefits videos offered by PaPM for different industriesSAP PaPM for the manufacturing industrySAP PaPM for the retail industry
Overview of Value Chain Sustainability Management ContentContent OverviewContent DetailsD2C Sustainability What-If Simulation
There will be two reference live calls in June 2020. If you have important customers who are interested to join, please register with the respective linksPostFinance (in German)PolyusGold (in English)
Documentation on how to setup a SAP Profitability and Performance Management System, what is new, and some examples on how to use offered applications.Administration guideHow to setup and stabilize PaPM prior to ModelingSizing Guide
Want to know more about the latest delivered predefined sample contents depending on industry?Sample Content
Guides on how to maximize each PaPM functions during modelingPowerful Postings - Remote Function Adapter Part 1Partitioning and calculation performance in PaPMPaPM Functions Overview