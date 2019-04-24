Roadmap
Find out about the planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Process Orchestration.SAP Road Map ExplorerBlog post
Welcome to the community homepage for SAP Process Orchestration including Business Process Management, Business Rules Management, and Process Integration. Find the latest blogs, Q&A, and more. Join our community to improve your skills and reputation.
Find out about the planned innovations and the future direction of SAP Process Orchestration.SAP Road Map ExplorerBlog post
Check out the results from last year's survey from the International Focus Group for Integration. Thanks to all of you who have contributed.Read first blog postRead second part
Any plans to upgrade/migrate to 7.5? Check out those blogs which describe the options you have and what this would mean in terms of licensing.What options do I have when upgrading or migrating to release 7.5Upgrade/Migration Checklist for SAP PI/PO
Missed the event? Then, watch the replays from SAP TechEd 2020. A list of sessions that were provided in the area of integration are summarized in this blog:Read blog post
Get your hands dirty. Access the new trial system on SAP Cloud Appliance Library. The solution comprises an SAP Process Orchestration 7.5 SP16 system including the b2b add-on 2.0.Try SAP Process Orchestration on Cloud Appliance Library
Check out what has been recently shipped with SAP Process Orchestration and its add-ons.SAP Process Orchestration release notesSAP Process Integration Connectivity Add-on 2.0
Learn how to adopt new features and capabilities from our experts.New SAP Process Integration Test Tool (PIT) featuresProcess Integration Test tool: replacement rules vs preprocessing