Overview and Key Capabilities
With SAP Launchpad service, organizations can build a portal-like central entry point and provide enterprise-wide, efficient, secure, and role-based access to SAP and non-SAP applications, whether these are deployed on-premise or in the cloud. Business users can find the resources they need to carry on their job functions through a central intuitive access point available from any device. Administrators can take advantage of predefined application templates and roles from backend systems. They can also easily apply corporate branding or leverage SAP's integrated development environment to customize and extend the user experience.
Key Capabilities:
- Central point of access for apps, tasks, and notifications
- Home page personalization
- Role-based access to content (e.g. from SAP S/4HANA systems)
- Intuitive role-based navigation with flexible content structure
- Smooth app integration for different UI technologies and third-party Web apps
- Integration with central services for managing tasks, notifications, and single sign-on
- Extensible framework for customization and branding
Getting Started
Take your first steps into SAP Launchpad service:
Learn more about SAP Launchpad Service
Dive deeper into our learning material:
- Overview presentation
- Roadmap
- Overview Video
- Service Description on the Discovery Center
- Feature Scope Document
- SAP Fiori Launchpad: Deployment Options and Recommendations: ABAP and SAP Launchpad Service
- SAP Fiori Deployment Options and System Landscape Recommendations (see section about Central Entry Point)
Blogs on SAP Community
To find all blogs about SAP Launchpad service, follow this tag on SAP Community.We also recommend reading the following blogs:
Trainings and Tutorials
Get to know our learning and training offerings:
- Mission on the Discovery Center
- Explore our new Tutorial and Mission Enhance Your SAP Launchpad Site with Federated SAP S/4HANA Content
- To find all tutorials search in the tutorial navigator for "Launchpad" and find the available missions for SAP Launchpad service
- Video about integration capabilities (developer-focused)
Events
SAP TechEd 2020:
- Check out the recording of the SAP Portal and Launchpad roadmap session DEV805
- Check out the questions and answer related to SAP Portal and Launchpad roadmap session DEV805
SAP Launchpad Service and SAP Enterprise Portal
As a system administrator, you can configure SAP Enterprise Portal as a content provider for creating launchpad sites with SAP Launchpad service on SAP BTP. This enables you to expose your existing Portal content (such as BEx, SAP GUI Applications, Web Dynpro ABAP, and Java) side by side with new content (such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) in one single entry point.
For more information, see:
Blog on SAP Community (how to configure single-sign-on between SAP Enterprise Portal and the Launchpad service)
SAP Launchpad Service and SAP Cloud Portal Service
You already use the SAP Cloud Portal service on Cloud Foundry environment and you want to move to the Launchpad service? Then these three blog posts are a must-read for you. You will get some insights and recommendations on how to move from your existing SAP Cloud Portal service to the SAP Launchpad service within the same subaccount or in different subaccounts. The aim is the reuse of existing configuration and content, to avoid the need to configure everything from scratch. Please note that the Launchpad service does not support freestyle sites, so your freestyle sites and content cannot be moved to in the Launchpad service.
Transitioning from the Portal Service to the Launchpad Service - some how-to guidelines
How to move from Portal service to Launchpad service in the same subaccount
How to move from Portal service to Launchpad service in a different subaccount
Partner Information
Discover our Partner Enablement Package on SAP PartnerEdge.
SAP Help Portal Documentation
Questions around SAP Launchpad Service?
You can check out the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ) on SAP Help Portal.
If you have questions concerning this new service on SAP BTP, submit them under the following tag: https://answers.sap.com/tags/73554900100800003081