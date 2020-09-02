As a system administrator, you can configure SAP Enterprise Portal as a content provider for creating launchpad sites with SAP Launchpad service on SAP BTP. This enables you to expose your existing Portal content (such as BEx, SAP GUI Applications, Web Dynpro ABAP, and Java) side by side with new content (such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) in one single entry point.

