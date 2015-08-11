Main Features
- Role-based access: SAP Enterprise Portal provides central, role-based and easy access to business processes and information across various consumption channels (desktop/mobile).
- Personalization: Key users and end users can easily personalize the appearance of their portal experience (e.g. page layout, theme, favorites).
- Pre-defined content The UI client provides access pre-defined content (Business Packages) and work item lists coming from Universal Work List, Power List (POWL) delivered by SAP Business Suite.
- Application launching: Using client services such as navigation, favorites, or search, users can easily launch integrated web applications (SAP or non-SAP UI technologies) such as Web Dynpro for ABAP, Web Dynpro for Java, Web UI Framework, HTML5 (SAPUI5) and SAP GUI.
SAP NetWeaver 7.5 and SAP Enterprise Portal News
To provide the most up-to-date SAP NetWeaver release in conjunction with best interoperability to SAP Business Suite 7 SAP fully aligns the maintenance strategy for SAP NetWeaver 7.5 with SAP Business Suite 7. SAP NetWeaver 7.5 is based on the AS ABAP and the AS Java based on the SAP JVM 8 which conforms to the Java 8 standard. More information, see here: https://community.sap.com/topi....
In alignment with the announced maintenance extensions we also extend the maintenance of SAP Enterprise Portal: mainstream maintenance for SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5 will continue to the end of 2027, with extended maintenance to 2030. Please note that only moderate functional enhancements are planned for SAP EP on SAP NetWeaver 7.5. The end of mainstream maintenance dates for SAP EP versions 7.4 and older remain unchanged, and maintenance for these products ended in December 2020. See also this SAP Note.Going forward we recommend SAP Enterprise Portal customers considering a transition to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) multi-cloud environment, in particular to the Launchpad service. As SAP puts major investments in SAP BTP, customers automatically get the latest SAP Fiori UX innovations (for example SAP Fiori 3). SAP recommends adopting SAP Launchpad service for new projects, and gradually transition existing SAP EP based scenarios to SAP BTP. For more information about SAP Launchpad service, see this overview presentation.
SAPUI5 Support
SAPUI5 1.71 will be the last supported long-term release for SAP NetWeaver Java platform. It is planned that no further SAPUI5 versions above 1.71 will be delivered and supported with NetWeaver Java and respectively with SAP Enterprise Portal. More information in the following SAP notes: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2261419 and 2673298 – Mapping support package of SAPUI5 CLIENT RT AS JAVA 7.50 to UI5 versions – SAP ONE Support Launchpad.
SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.5 and Transition to Cloud
Enterprise Portal 7.5 is the recommended go-to release for on-premise customers to benefit from latest enhancements and improvements of the SAP NetWeaver stacks.
- What you should know on SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5
- SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5 Overview Presentation
- SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.5 Highlights
- Product Availability Matrix (PAM) SAP NetWeaver 7.5 (S-User required
- Release Notes
If you would like to get some recommendations on how to move your Enterprise Portal scenarios to the cloud, then check out the page on Portal transition to the cloud.
SAP Enterprise Portal as a Content Provider for SAP Launchpad Service
As a System Administrator, you can configure the SAP Enterprise Portal as a remote content provider to the SAP Launchpad service on SAP BTP.
This enables you to expose your existing Enterprise Portal content (such as BEx, SAP GUI Applications, Web Dynpro ABAP, and Java) side by side with new content (such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) in one single entry point. More information, see this section in the SAP Help Portal.
SAP Fiori Integration
SAP Fiori launchpad running on SAP Enterprise Portal is a key milestone in aligning the SAP UI Clients (Fiori launchpad, Portal, SAP NetWeaver Business Client) with the Fiori UX design. It is delivered as a new multichannel portal framework page following the Fiori design guidelines while leverages the portal underlying technology and administration processes.
SAP Enterprise Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.4
Note that SAP NetWeaver 7.4 SPS15 (Java stack 13) was the last feature release for Portal on SAP NetWeaver 7.4.
