To provide the most up-to-date SAP NetWeaver release in conjunction with best interoperability to SAP Business Suite 7 SAP fully aligns the maintenance strategy for SAP NetWeaver 7.5 with SAP Business Suite 7. SAP NetWeaver 7.5 is based on the AS ABAP and the AS Java based on the SAP JVM 8 which conforms to the Java 8 standard. More information, see here: https://community.sap.com/topi...

In alignment with the announced maintenance extensions we also extend the maintenance of SAP Enterprise Portal: mainstream maintenance for SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5 will continue to the end of 2027, with extended maintenance to 2030. Please note that only moderate functional enhancements are planned for SAP EP on SAP NetWeaver 7.5. The end of mainstream maintenance dates for SAP EP versions 7.4 and older remain unchanged, and maintenance for these products ended in December 2020. See also this SAP Note.

Going forward we recommend SAP Enterprise Portal customers considering a transition to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) multi-cloud environment, in particular to the Launchpad service. As SAP puts major investments in SAP BTP, customers automatically get the latest SAP Fiori UX innovations (for example SAP Fiori 3). SAP recommends adopting SAP Launchpad service for new projects, and gradually transition existing SAP EP based scenarios to SAP BTP. For more information about SAP Launchpad service, see this overview presentation

SAPUI5 1.71 will be the last supported long-term release for SAP NetWeaver Java platform. It is planned that no further SAPUI5 versions above 1.71 will be delivered and supported with NetWeaver Java and respectively with SAP Enterprise Portal. More information in the following SAP notes: https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/2261419 and 2673298 – Mapping support package of SAPUI5 CLIENT RT AS JAVA 7.50 to UI5 versions – SAP ONE Support Launchpad.

