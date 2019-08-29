Transition from SAP Enterprise Portal to the Cloud

Many SAP customers have rich implementations of on-premise SAP Enterprise Portal that include many classic UIs such as Web Dynpro ABAP, SAP GUI, BSP, and other applications. To expose their legacy on-premise SAP Enterprise Portal apps on SAP Cloud Platform, customers can configure their SAP Enterprise Portal as a content provider and bypassing a full migration.



As a System Administrator, you can configure the SAP Enterprise Portal as a remote content provider to the SAP Launchpad service on SAP BTP. This enables you to expose your existing Enterprise Portal content (such as BEx, SAP GUI Applications, Web Dynpro ABAP, and Java) side by side with new content (such as SAP SuccessFactors and SAP S/4HANA) in one single entry point. More information, see this section in the SAP Help Portal.