SAP Cloud Portal Service Overview

Key Capabilities
- Site Creation: Cloud-based solution for easy site creation and consumption (business sites, self-service sites, and extensions to SuccessFactors and SAP Cloud for Customer)
- Extend & Enrich: extend your existing business processes to external-facing scenarios such as suppliers, distributers, and customers or enrich cloud solutions with self-service scenarios
- Standards Support: Supports modern web standards such as HTML5 (SAPUI5), OpenSocial, SAML2 and CMIS.
- Powered by SAP BTP: SAP Cloud Portal service is powered by SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).
- Secure exposure: Securely exposes information from on-premise SAP systems via Cloud Connector to SAP BTP.
Watch also this product video.
Getting Started
SAP Cloud Portal service lets you build digital experience portals for employees, customers, and partners. You can streamline access to business data so that your employees can execute their daily business tasks securely, from any device. The Portal service runs in the following environments: SAP BTP, Neo and Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) environment.
Getting started on Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) Environment:
Getting started on Neo Environment:
Concerning the differences between Cloud Portal service on Neo and Cloud Foundry (Multi-Cloud) environment, check out the following SAP note.
Important notes:
- While SAP continues enhancing the launchpad sites experience on the Cloud Foundry environment, the freestyle site experience is not planned to be enhanced further (also not on Neo environment).
- SAP Cloud Portal service was removed from the trial environment. You should use instead the SAP Launchpad service, for more information check out this blog.
Learn about SAP Cloud Portal Service (SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry or Multi-Cloud Environment)
SAP Cloud Portal service lets you build digital experience portals for employees, customers, and partners. You can streamline access to business data so that your employees can execute their daily business tasks securely, from any device. Dive deeper into our learning material on SAP Cloud Portal service on SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry/Multi-Cloud Environment (note that most of these assets were created before our branding changes related to SAP technology and SAP BTP were announced on January 2021):
Learn about SAP Cloud Portal Service (Neo Environment)
You use the Cloud Portal service on SAP BTP, Neo environment to quickly and easily create business sites that are fully integrated with SAP Fiori launchpad. There are two design options: Freestyle sites and Launchpad sites. Note that the freestyle option is in maintenance mode. We recommend to create your sites only with Launchpad design. Dive deeper into our learning material on SAP Cloud Portal service for the Neo Environment (note that most of these assets were created before our branding changes related to SAP technology and SAP BTP were announced on January 2021):
- Overview information (about sites, roles, app types etc.)
- Overview Presentation
- SAP Fiori Launchpad Sites
- Freestyle Sites
- Web Content Editor Guide
- FAQs
- Learning Journey
Trainings and Tutorials
Get to know our learning and training offering:
- Access Material of openSAP Course 2018 (with focus on Neo environment)
- Tutorials under developer.sap.com (Neo and Cloud Foundry)
Partner Information
Check out how our partners supplement the product offering of SAP Cloud Portal service. Note that the offering is focused on the Neo environment.
Migration from Neo Environment to the Multi-Cloud Foundation
If you plan a migration from the Neo to the Cloud Foundry / Multi-Cloud environment of SAP BTP, you can migrate your SAP Fiori launchpad sites that currently exist in the Cloud Portal service in the Neo environment to the Portal or also the Launchpad service in the Cloud Foundry environment. This can be done via an export and import functionality. Note that you can only migrate SAP Fiori Launchpad sites, not Freestyle sites. For more information, see the guide Migrating SAP Fiori Launchpad Sites to the Cloud Foundry Environment.
Read also the general guide about "Migrating from the Neo Environment to the Multi-Cloud Foundation". This guide describes the characteristics of the multi-cloud foundation, shows its differences and advantages compared to the Neo environment, and helps you decide on your migration path. It presents a strategic approach to handling your migration, helps you get started, and during the process, improves your expertise in working with the new environment.
Blogs and Questions/Answers on SAP Community
To find all blogs about SAP Cloud Portal service, follow the following tag on SAP Community: https://blogs.sap.com/tags/01200314690800003678
If you have questions concerning SAP Cloud Portal service, submit them under the following tag: https://answers.sap.com/tags/01200314690800003678
SAP Help Portal
Access SAP Documentation:
- SAP Cloud Portal Documentation (Neo and Cloud Foundry Environment)
- What is new? - Get an overview of the new and changed features