SAP Cloud Portal Service Overview

If you plan a migration from the Neo to the Cloud Foundry / Multi-Cloud environment of SAP BTP, you can migrate your SAP Fiori launchpad sites that currently exist in the Cloud Portal service in the Neo environment to the Portal or also the Launchpad service in the Cloud Foundry environment. This can be done via an export and import functionality. Note that you can only migrate SAP Fiori Launchpad sites, not Freestyle sites. For more information, see the guide Migrating SAP Fiori Launchpad Sites to the Cloud Foundry Environment.

Read also the general guide about "Migrating from the Neo Environment to the Multi-Cloud Foundation". This guide describes the characteristics of the multi-cloud foundation, shows its differences and advantages compared to the Neo environment, and helps you decide on your migration path. It presents a strategic approach to handling your migration, helps you get started, and during the process, improves your expertise in working with the new environment.