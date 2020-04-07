SAP Portal and SAP Launchpad Service

SAP Portal and Launchpad Service News Q1 2021
Become up-to-date with the latest product updates in the areas of SAP Portal (cloud and on-premise) and SAP Launchpad service!Read the Q1 2021 news blog post
Understanding the valuable role of our partners, we strive to enable them with the most up-to-date and key content. Check out the SAP User Experience Partner Webcast Series: in bi-weekly sessions we will cover various UX-related topics of the SAP solution portfolio.
The SAP Portal product portfolio provides employees, customers and partners an intuitive, single point of access to applications, content and analytics for cloud and on-premise scenarios via a flexible UI integration. SAP’s portal offering is available via various deployments options: SAP Enterprise Portal (on-premise) on the SAP NetWeaver platform and on SAP BTP we have the SAP Cloud Portal service (public cloud on Neo and multi-cloud environment) and the new (portal-like) SAP Launchpad service (public cloud on multi-cloud environment).
This blog series covers some of the concepts of SAP Work Zone. You also learn how to setup SAP Work Zone and integrate it with other applications.Read the blog
Read this blog by SAP consultant Arne Stich and learn about tunneled and direct access architecture for SAP Launchpad service.Read the blog about direct and tunneled access
SAP Cloud Portal service and SAP Launchpad service will no longer support IE11 starting with SAPUI5 1.88.Read the blog
SAP Launchpad Service increases users’ productivity and efficiency by providing an intuitive, harmonized and central point of access to applications and services users need to fulfill their tasks. It also offers a seamless integration of content from SAP and third party solutions (cloud and on-premise) in a uniform style. This new service on SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) is available since September 1st, 2020.Announcement Blog for Product LaunchOverview PresentationRoadmapGet more information on SAP Launchpad Service
Portal solution for building modern, cloud-based portal sites such as application launchpads or line of business home pages based on SAP Business Platform (SAP BTP, Neo or Cloud Foundry environment).SAP Cloud Portal Service Overview PresentationMigrating SAP Fiori Launchpad Sites from Neo to the Cloud Foundry EnvironmentGet more information on SAP Cloud Portal Service
Proven platform for creating professional corporate portals unifying the access to SAP or 3rd party applications, content and services.Maintenance Strategy for SAP NetWeaver 7.5SAP Enterprise Portal 7.5 Overview Presentation (Update February 2021)End of SAPUI5 Support for SAP NetWeaver 7.5Get more information on SAP Enterprise Portal
Get an overview on recommendations concerning SAP Enterprise Portal transition to SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP).Get more information on the transition to the cloud