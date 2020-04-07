SAP Portal and SAP Launchpad Service

The SAP Portal product portfolio provides employees, customers and partners an intuitive, single point of access to applications, content and analytics for cloud and on-premise scenarios via a flexible UI integration. SAP’s portal offering is available via various deployments options: SAP Enterprise Portal (on-premise) on the SAP NetWeaver platform and on SAP BTP we have the SAP Cloud Portal service (public cloud on Neo and multi-cloud environment) and the new (portal-like) SAP Launchpad service (public cloud on multi-cloud environment).