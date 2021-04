One of the database systems SAP runs on is Oracle database. The SAP on Oracle community page provides you with news and information about running SAP on Oracle RDBMS. Setting up and running an SAP system on Oracle database touches on many different topics as SAP integrates many features Oracle offers. The SAP on Oracle community page helps you stay up-to-date, make the right decisions and implement your solutions while setting up or maintaining your SAP on Oracle systems landscape.