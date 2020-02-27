Open Source and InnerSource Publications

A curated list of Open Source and InnerSource publications (i.e. articles, blog posts, and presentations) from SAP or about SAP sorted by date.

2022

Webinars

  • Project Piper - From InnerSource to Open Source - Thorsten Duda
  • Open Source at SAP - What's in it for Students - Ulrike Fempel
  • Copyright and License Compliance in SAP Open Source Projects - Sebastian Wolf
  • Open Source License Compliance with OpenChain - Shane Coughlan and Peter Giese
  • Gaia-X, Catena-X, International Data Spaces – Three Initiatives, One Goal - Nemrude Verzano
  • Navigating Open Source Risk - Dawn Foster

Blogs/Articles

  • SAP Open Source 2022 Highlights Report - Ulrike Fempel and Peter Giese, December 2022

Non-SAP Authors

2021

Webinars

  • UI5 Web Components - Ilhan Myumyun, Stanislava Baltova, and Filip Siderov
  • Open Documentation Initiative - DJ Adams, November 9th
  • ClearlyDefined: Clear License Data for Open Source - Carol Smith, Nell Shamrell-Harrington, Brian Duran, October 19th
  • Eclipse Foundation Europe - Gael Blondelle (Eclipse Foundation Europe) and Matthias Sohn (SAP), September 22nd
  • Gardener - Kubernetes Clusters across different Infrastructures - Frank Heine and Hardik Dodiya, July 27th
  • Clean ABAP - Open Source Project with a Vivid Community - Klaus Häuptle and Florian Hoffmann, June 22nd
  • Open Source Supply Chains - How Attackers Poison the Well - Henrik Plate, May 18th
  • Open Source and Open Standards - From Enemies to Frenemies to Friends and Beyond - Mark Crawford, April 22nd

Blogs/Articles

External Presentations

Non-SAP Authors

2020

Blogs/Articles

External Presentations

Non-SAP Authors

2019

Blogs/Articles

Non-SAP Authors

2018