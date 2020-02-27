Open Source and InnerSource Publications

2022
Webinars
- Project Piper - From InnerSource to Open Source - Thorsten Duda
- Open Source at SAP - What's in it for Students - Ulrike Fempel
- Copyright and License Compliance in SAP Open Source Projects - Sebastian Wolf
- Open Source License Compliance with OpenChain - Shane Coughlan and Peter Giese
- Gaia-X, Catena-X, International Data Spaces – Three Initiatives, One Goal - Nemrude Verzano
- Navigating Open Source Risk - Dawn Foster
Blogs/Articles
- SAP Open Source 2022 Highlights Report - Ulrike Fempel and Peter Giese, December 2022
- Identity Authentication Opens Its Documentation for Your Feedback with GitHub - Valentin Atanassov, November 2022
- Open Documentation Initiative for SAPUI5 and SAP Fiori Elements - Help Us to Help You! - Oliver Mueller, October 2022
- Open Source at SAP, What's in it for students? - Ulrike Fempel, August 2022
- SAP Open Source Champions - Ulrike Fempel, August 2022
- The Open UX Tools Journey Continues - Tobias Queck, July 2022
- UI5 Community & SAP – A Perfect Symbiosis - Peter Muessig, June 2022
- Open Source License Compliance with OpenChain - Ulrike Fempel, May 2022
- Web Components enablement for OpenUI5/SAPUI5 - Peter Muessig, March 2022
- Community content on the SAP API Business Hub - Aaditya Nigam, February 2022
- SAP Open Source 2021 Highlights Report - Ulrike Fempel and Peter Giese, January 2022
Non-SAP Authors
- Open-Source-Leitfaden - Bitkom
- Bitkom Open Source Monitor 2021 (German) - Bitkom, December 2021
- Bitkom Open Source Monitor 2021 (English) - bitkom, March 2022
2021
Webinars
- UI5 Web Components - Ilhan Myumyun, Stanislava Baltova, and Filip Siderov
- Open Documentation Initiative - DJ Adams, November 9th
- ClearlyDefined: Clear License Data for Open Source - Carol Smith, Nell Shamrell-Harrington, Brian Duran, October 19th
- Eclipse Foundation Europe - Gael Blondelle (Eclipse Foundation Europe) and Matthias Sohn (SAP), September 22nd
- Gardener - Kubernetes Clusters across different Infrastructures - Frank Heine and Hardik Dodiya, July 27th
- Clean ABAP - Open Source Project with a Vivid Community - Klaus Häuptle and Florian Hoffmann, June 22nd
- Open Source Supply Chains - How Attackers Poison the Well - Henrik Plate, May 18th
- Open Source and Open Standards - From Enemies to Frenemies to Friends and Beyond - Mark Crawford, April 22nd
Blogs/Articles
- A Personal Reflection on the Open Source Year 2021 - Peter Giese, December 2021
- The Open UX Tools Journey - Tobias Queck, November 2021
- How SAP manages Open Source with an Open Source Program Office - Michael Picht, October 2021
- Establishing InnerSource@SAP - Michael Picht, October 2021
- Managing Open Source Software with an Open Source Program Office - Michael Picht, September 2021
- Women in Open Source - Ulrike Fempel, August 2021
- SAP Kyma Runtime (SKR) for Partners - Piotr Tesny, August 2021
- JEP 387 “Elastic Metaspace” - a new classroom for the Java Virtual Machine - Thomas Stuefe, July 2021
- Project “Sailor” - Enabling Machine Learning Extensibility - Uta Maria Loesch, March 2021
- Vulnerability data about open-source software should be open too! - Antonino SABETTA, March 2021
- Performing security scans early in development - Michael Bernhardt, March 2021
- Why Clean ABAP - A foundation for improvements - Klaus Haeuptle, March 2021
- Machine learning lab: your open-source machine learning platform - Erick David Santillan Perez, Feb 2021
- Support the selection of open-source by security ratings - Michael Bolz, Feb 2021
- Introduction to SAP tools supporting the secure development process with Open Source - Michael Bernhardt, Feb 2021
- Fosstars: a framework for defining ratings for open source projects - Artem Smotrakov, Feb 2021
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 1 - Peter Giese, Jan 2021
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 2 - Peter Giese, Jan 2021
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 3 - Peter Giese, Jan 2021
- SAP Open Source Year in Review Part 4 - Peter Giese, Jan 2021
- Back to the future: Cloud Foundry on Kubernetes - Bernd Krannich, Jan 2021
- Happy anniversary Gardener! Three years of open source Kubernetes management - Tim Usner, Jan 2021
External Presentations
- SAP's Open Source Program Office - Michael Picht, OSPO OnRamp, December 2021
- Managing Open Source Better Together - Michael Picht (SAP), Thomas Steenbergen (Here Technologies), Bitkom Forum Open Source, November 2021
- InnerSource und Discoverability - Michael Graf and Guilherme Dellagustin, InnerSource Commons Community Call, July 2021 (see also InnerSource & Discoverability - Community Call with Michael Graf and Guilherme Dellagustin from SAP - YouTube)
Non-SAP Authors
- Solving the innersource discovery problem - Zack Koppert, March 2021
2020
Blogs/Articles
- Open Source live at TechEd 2020 - Ulrike Fempel, Nov 2020
- Gardener v1.11 and v1.12 Released - Tim Usner, Nov 2020
- A Brief History of OpenUI5 (and SAPUI5) - Andreas Kunz, Nov 2020
- Mehr Open Source wagen! - Rafael Laguna de la Vera & Peter Ganten, Nov 2020
- Learning Kyma - Follow along on my Journey - Chrsitian Lechner, Nov 2020
- Corona-Warn-App - Einblicke in ein großes Open Source-Projekt (German only), Nov 2020
- E-3 Interview With SAP CTO Jürgen Müller - Jürgen Müller, Sep 2020
- ISC Fall Summit 2020 - The Unexpected Path of Applying InnerSource Patterns - Michael Graf & Harish B, 15 Sep 2020
- Linux Foundation Whitepaper: Why Open Source matters to your Enterprise - Dawn Foster, Leslie Hawthorne, Carl-Eric Mols, Michael Picht, Thomas Steenbergen, Sep 2020
- Growing Kubernetes at Scale with Open Source Project Gardener - Thomas Herz, June 2020
- Contextual AI - SAP’s first open source machine learning library for explainability - Sean Saito, June 2020
- PingCAP’s Experience in Implementing their Managed TiDB Service with Gardener - Aylei Wu, Georgi Pavlov, 20 May 2020
- Backstabber's Knife Collection: A Review of Open Source Software Supply Chain Attacks - Marc Ohm, Henrik Plate, Arnold Sykosch, Michael Meier, 19 May 2020
- Why Every Business Is a Software Company - Susan Galer, 7 May 2020
- ISC Spring Summit 2020 - Growing an InnerSource culture at SAP - Guilherme Dellagustin and Michael Graf, 14 Apr 2020
- Why SAP Wants to Back These Open Source Projects for Kubernetes Myles Fenlon, Mar 2020
- Intelligent Electric Fleets: From Research to Purpose - Nadine Gaertner, 27 Feb 2020
- SAP’s Open Source Outbound Process - From scattered and tedious to streamlined and automated - Fabienne Haag, Feb 2020
External Presentations
- Open Source @ SAP: Strategic Focus Topics - Michael Picht, Open Core Summit, Dec 2020
- Open Source and SAP - Peter Giese, Martin Fassunge, TechEd, Dec 2020
- Universal Kubernetes Clusters at Scale with Project “Gardener” - Dirk Marwinski, TechEd, Dec 2020
- Universal Kubernetes with Project “Gardener” on VCF for Private Cloud - Dirk Marwinski, TechEd, Dec 2020
- Releasing Code as Open Source Made Easy - SAP's Process and Tooling - Peter Giese, Linux Foundation Open Source Summit Europe, Oct 2020
- Vulnerability data about open-source software should be open too! - Henrik Plate, Serena Ponta, Antonino Sabetta, EclipseCon 2020, 21 Oct 2020
- Open Source - A Triple - Sebastian Wolf, O4B The Open Source Business Forum, Oct 2020
- Keynote: Cobbles and Potholes - On the Bumpy Road to Secure Software Supply Chains - Henrik Plate, Eclipse SAM IoT 2020, 17 Sep 2020
- Why You Should Consider Establishing an Open Source Program Office - Myles Fenlon, 30 Jul 2020
- Open Source compliance automation with GitHub Enterprise - Fabienne Haag, Amani Hajj Ali, Priyanka Sakundarwar, GitHub Enterprise Roadshow Munich, Jan 2020
Non-SAP Authors
- 8 million people, 14 alerts: why some covid-19 apps are staying silent - Charlotte Jeearchive, 10 Jul 2020
- Germany's Transformation Champions - Spotlighting the most successful German business transformations of the last 5 years - Bernard Kümmerli, Claudia Pardo, Thiemo Werner, Adrian Schlesiger, and Kelsey Beuning, 18 Aug 2020
- SAP's open source engagement is mentioned on page 12
2019
Blogs/Articles
- Simple and Transparent Open Source Contribution Process via GitHub - Fabienne Haag, Michael Picht, Linux Foundation Open Source Summit Europe, Oct 2019
- Managing Open Source Better Together - Michael Picht, Thomas Steenbergen, Mar 2019
- How to Manage Open Source at Scale in a Global Enterprise - Peter Giese, Mar 2019
- Sweet SapMachine and the OpenJDK - Volker Simonis, jaxenter, Feb 2019
- Rumble in the Java Jungle - Volker Simonis, FOSDEM, Feb 2019
- SAP: One of Open Source’s Best Kept Secrets - Linux Foundation Blog / Interview with Peter Giese and Michael Picht, Jan 2019
Non-SAP Authors
- Survey Shows How Developers and Their Employers Measure Good Open Source Citizenship - Lawrence E Hecht, TODO Group, 24 Oct 2019
2018
- Class Data Sharing - Sharing Economy in the HotSpot VM - Volker Simonis, FOSDEM, Feb 2018