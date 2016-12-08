SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services Solution Architecture
Mobile solutions come in many flavors and software architects are sometimes struggling choosing the right components for their mobile scenario. It is also important that the chosen architecture fits perfectly into existing customer landscapes, which vary vastly.Martin Grasshoff - SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services Solution ArchitectureJitendra Kansal - Difference among different SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Service for Dev & Ops EditionsLisa Haag - What is the SAP CPms, Agentry component?More on SAP Cloud Platform Mobile Services Availability, pricingVideo - What’s new in latest release