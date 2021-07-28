SAP Mobile Experience FAQ

Frequently Asked Questions
What is SAP Mobile Start?
- SAP Mobile Start is a mobile application that serves as the native entry point to the SAP intelligent enterprise suite. Business users can leverage in one place all the applications, and business relevant information they need to do their job.
- It leverages the latest features of iOS to provide a consumer-grade experience of SAP's business applications and content that is simply expected in today's consumerized IT landscape.
- SAP Mobile Start provides a tight integration with SAP S/4HANA so that users have all the information at hand in a one place and can jump into various places and applications in seamless fashion to always concentrate on what matters most to get their job done.
- Business users can consume a fine selection of applications and information tailored for their roles. For this IT teams define the content, provided by SAP or custom-apps, relevant for mobile roles.
Why is SAP Mobile Start a strategic solution for customers and for SAP?
The pandemic has accelerated and amplified the digitalization of how people work. It is now more imperative than ever that employees now have access to the business applications and content they need no matter where they are, no matter what time it is to do the work of their lives with joy and ease. This is what truly Intelligent Enterprises now need to adopt in a post-pandemic, highly flexible world. SAP Mobile Start is designed to exactly fit that need.
SAP believes that mobility is a key ingredient to meet these demands. We are doubling down on our mobile portfolio and developing new applications such as SAP Mobile Start to bring our end-to-end process integration and rich portfolio of mobile capabilities to help customers realize:
- Work flexibility to support where, when, and how they want to work all their devices
- Productivity gains through a frictionless user experience and exception-based management – focus people’s attention on what requires immediate action (notifications, business situations etc.).
- Improved agility through context-aware discovery and navigation across all SAP apps and process outcomes without interruption
When is SAP Mobile Start launching?
- The first version, for iOS devices (running on iOS14 or later) was launched August 31st.
- An Android version is planned for early 2022.
Does SAP Mobile Start run on iOS only?
- The iOS version is launching first (August 31, 2021), with the Android version planned for early 2022.
Does SAP Mobile Start work with other SAP apps (like SAP Concur)?
- SAP Mobile Start provides a native and harmonized launch experience to the user. All applications that are relevant for mobile users (like SAP Concur and SAP SuccessFactors) can be launched via SAP Mobile Start.
Where can I download SAP Mobile Start?
- SAP Mobile Start can be downloaded from Apple Appstore and Google Play (planned for Q1 2022).
- It can also be deployed via Mobile Device Management (MDM) and customer’s enterprise stores.
SAP Launchpad service is already available on my mobile, why should I need SAP Mobile Start?
- You can already access SAP Launchpad service thanks to a web browser on your mobile device and access web applications, web links and notifications.
- SAP Mobile Start should be considered if you want to enjoy a truly mobile experience providing in one place all the applications, and business relevant information you need to do your job.
What are the technical prerequisites for customers to use SAP Mobile Start?
- SAP Mobile Start leverages the SAP Launchpad service which runs on SAP BTP, Cloud Foundry environment.
- Your iPhone or iPad must run on IOS 14 or later versions
In which languages is SAP Mobile Start available?
- SAP Mobile Start will support SAP´s main languages:
- English (United States), German (Germany), Spanish (Spain), French (France), Russian (Russia), Chinese (Simplified), Japanese (Japan), Portuguese (Brazil),
- plus Dutch.
- Further languages can be provided based on demand.
What content is available with SAP Mobile Start?
SAP Mobile Start as such is an “empty shell”. The content is made available through SAP Launchpad service.
SAP Launchpad service is released for SAP S/4HANA on-premise 2020, SAP S/4HANA Cloud Edition 2108 and SAP Business Suite.
SAP Fiori applications from these versions that are released for phone and tablet can be deployed on SAP Launchpad service and thereby used in SAP Mobile Start. Applications that are only released for desktop, will not be shown in SAP Mobile Start.
You can also deploy
- RSS feed-based news
- Your own native or web-responsive apps
How is the content made available in SAP Mobile Start?
- SAP Mobile Start shows the content that is defined in an SAP Launchpad service site. Each site has a QR code. On your desktop, open SAP Launchpad service site in a web browser. Open the settings menu (at the top right). Then you’ll see on the left menu “SAP Mobile Start Application”. The QR code that you need is in the “Register” section (Toggle button “Install | Register”)
- When SAP Mobile Start is opened the very first time, you will be asked to scan a QR code. By scanning the above QR code, the site content will be downloaded to SAP Mobile Start
Is there a way to disable SAP Mobile Start from SAP Launchpad service?
- SAP Mobile Start is by default turned on in SAP Launchpad service.
- In case you don’t want to use SAP Mobile Start, IT admin can turn it off in the Admin cockpit