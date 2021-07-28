SAP Mobile Experience FAQ

The pandemic has accelerated and amplified the digitalization of how people work. It is now more imperative than ever that employees now have access to the business applications and content they need no matter where they are, no matter what time it is to do the work of their lives with joy and ease. This is what truly Intelligent Enterprises now need to adopt in a post-pandemic, highly flexible world. SAP Mobile Start is designed to exactly fit that need.

SAP believes that mobility is a key ingredient to meet these demands. We are doubling down on our mobile portfolio and developing new applications such as SAP Mobile Start to bring our end-to-end process integration and rich portfolio of mobile capabilities to help customers realize: