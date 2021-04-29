SAP for Mill Products and Mining

What's ahead of us

The SAP Roadmap for Mill Products covers innovations that focus on business solutions and processes and span several products that are relevant for customer lines of business in this industry. The road map provides information the solution today, as well as planned innovations and future direction for the solution. The SAP Roadmap for Mining covers innovations that focus on business solutions and processes and span several products that are relevant for customer lines of business in this industry. The road map provides information the solution today, as well as planned innovations and future direction for the solution.