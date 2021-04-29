International SAP Conference for Mining & Metals, Building Materials; Forest Products, Paper & Packaging and Chemicals

27-29 April, 2021 -Digital Event

Join us! Register here

SAP for Mill Products and Mining

SAP is the leading provider of software solutions for the Mill Products and Mining industries. We offer a broad innovative solution portfolio for the sectors mining, metals, building materials and products, cement and concrete products, pulp, paper and packaging, plastic manufacturing and textiles.

Featured Content

Digital Transformation across the Mining Sector

Watch this interesting CNCB documentary and get an insight how SAP is powering the digital economy in the mining sector.

See video

Feeling the heat?

Tackling the climate change challenge in the heavy industry sector

Read more

How can improving employer branding help attract and retain bright young talent?

Metinvest looked to modernize HR to build an open, transparent company culture and deliver a digital experience for all employees, including blue- collar workers.

Read more

Cementos Progresso: How Can Expert Guidance on Cloud Analytics Build a Solid Foundation for Better Business Insight?

Dedicated to building a better Guatemala for more than 100 years

Read more

Expert Content

Solution Portfolio 2020

Value Map for Mill ProductsValue Map for Building ProductsValue Map for CementValue Map for MiningValue Map for all Industries

Intelligent Enterprise White Papers

Our Intelligent Enterprise White Papers are a great source to gain an overview of the industry specific SAP solutions and hot topics.

Intelligent Enterprise White Paper MiningIntelligent Enterprise White Paper MetalsIntelligent Enterprise White Paper Paper & PackagingIntelligent Enterprise White Paper Building Products

S/4 HANA Value Papers

Dive into the world of SAP S/4 HANA and learn how it can help you to run your mining-, metals-, paper and packaging- or building products business best.

Value Paper MiningValue Paper MetalsValue Paper and PackagingValue Paper Building Products

Digital Posters

How Mining Companies Can Benefit from SAP S/4HANA and SAP LeonardoHow Metal Companies Can Benefit from SAP S/4HANA and SAP LeonardoHow Mill Products- Paper and Packaging Companies Can Benefit from SAP S/4HANA and SAP LeonardoHow Mill Products Companies that Provide Building Products Can Benefit from SAP S/4HANA and SAP Leonardo

What's ahead of us

The SAP Roadmap for Mill Products covers innovations that focus on business solutions and processes and span several products that are relevant for customer lines of business in this industry. The road map provides information the solution today, as well as planned innovations and future direction for the solution. The SAP Roadmap for Mining covers innovations that focus on business solutions and processes and span several products that are relevant for customer lines of business in this industry. The road map provides information the solution today, as well as planned innovations and future direction for the solution.

SAP Roadmap for Mill ProductsSAP Roadmap for Mining