SAP ERP Logistics Materials Management

You can influence SAP. Join the Customer Engagement Initiatives (CEI)
Check out what customer connection projects are available for ERP-MM and help SAP to improve functionality and usability.Customer Influence (log In required)
Material Management handles the procurement to payment process, from inventory through final invoice receipt and verification. Here you’ll find helpful resources and hear the latest news. We invite you to join the conversation.
Check out what customer connection projects are available for ERP-MM and help SAP to improve functionality and usability.Customer Influence (log In required)
The Materials Management wiki contains many details of SAP functionality, including purchasing, goods receiving, material storage, inventory, and invoicing. You will also find troubleshooting guides and best practices.ERP Materials Management WIKI
Find out what's new and what has changed in ERP.Enterprise Management Help