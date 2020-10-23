SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA FAQ

SAP MDG is a pure internal application that should not be accessible from outside. To give access to external users, dedicated applications are available like SAP SAles Cloud or SAP Ariba. Both applications offer self-service scenarios for customers resp. suppliers with all necessary functionality to manage external users, their passwords and access rights.

Example: If a new customer registers as a prospect, master data will be stored first in the CRM or webshop application. In a second step, customer data is handed over to SAP MDG where all follow-up process steps are executed (address checks, duplicate checks, merge, etc.). In the meantime, the customer can go on with its process in CRM, place an order etc. There is no need to wait for the SAP MDG workflow. As soon as a customer changes master data in SAP Sales Cloud the changes will also be handed over to SAP MDG, will be checked there and can then be distributed to any other application in the system landscape. The same concept is valid for supplier records created in SAP Ariba.