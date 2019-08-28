SAP Master Data Governance Documentation for Versions on SAP S/4HANA and SAP ERP

SAP Master Data Governance (MDG) is a master data management solution to centrally create, change, and distribute, or to consolidate master data across your complete enterprise system landscape.

There are two versions: SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA, and SAP MDG which runs on SAP ERP 6.0.

The table below provides links to product documentation for the product versions outlined above.

Documentation CategorySAP MDG on SAP S/4HANASAP MDG
Product page 
Documentation landing page		MDG is included in overall 
SAP S/4HANA documentation, see  SAP S/4HANA product page 		MDG product page
Feature scope and delta information
→ SAP S/4HANA LoB Products → Database and Data Management →
Enterprise Information Management → Master Data Management
What's New;
   → Cross Components
What's New
Product Assistance
Release-specific information about the design time and run time 		Product assistance entry page

Configuring SAP MDG
Working with SAP MDG
Product assistance entry page

Configuring SAP MDG
Working with SAP MDG
Technical Guides
Guidance on how to install, upgrade, implement, and operate the software		Simplification List
Installation Guide
Conversion Guide
Operations Guide
   → Cross Compontents

System Landscape Recommendation
• Installation Guide

• Operations Guide
   → Cross Components

System Landscape Recommendation

Related Resources

Documentation: SAP S/4HANA Cloud for master data governance