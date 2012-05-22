How-to Information for SAP Master Data Governance

SAP Master Data Governance - S/4HANA 1909 Enhancements Video tutorial Playlist containing a collection of SAP MDG features and improvements that were introduced with S/4HANA 1909. SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher

Enhanced central functions part 1 Video tutorial Demo featuring Enterprise Search in MDG, auto-resize of duplicate pop-up, change-request tracker, additional steps after activation, follow-up Change Request SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher

Enhanced central functions part 2 Video tutorial Demo featuring search of change requests by business data, improved error message handling in central governance of Business Partner/Customer/Supplier data, change request tracker SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher

SAP MDG Fiori Extensibility Guide Fiori This document covers the extensibility concept for SAP Fiori MDG applications. The document contains references to the documentation for extension of other layers. SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher

Configure Change Analytics for Master Data in Change Requests Process Analytics Enables master data specialists to get real time insight of master data changes in change request by master data attributes and organizations.



This document covers change analytics on master attributes in change requests. SAP S/4HANA 2021 or higher

Configure MDG Change Request Analytics Using Master Data Attributes Process Analytics This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes. SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher

MDG Change Request Overview and Drill-Down to Step Details by Master Data Attribute and Workflow Information Process Analytics This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes and workflow information (overview and further drill-down). SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher

Enabling and Using SAP HANA-based Analytics with SAP Master Data Governance Data (SAP Master Data Governance 7.0 SP05) Process Analytics A guide for Smart Business and SAP HANA-based analytics covering features available after SAP Master Data Governance 7.0 (SP05). Complements the next guide on the list. This guide shows how you can analyze change request data as well as additional data that is directly linked to the change request data. SAP MDG 7.0 SP05 or higher

SAP HANA-based Analytics for SAP Master Data Governance 9.0 Process Analytics This guide explains how the change analysis of critical attributes of master data objects can be used for analytical scenarios in the master data governance process. SAP MDG 9.0 or higher

Extending SAP HANA-based Analytics for SAP Master Data Governance - Integrating Object Counters Process Analytics This guide shows how you can analyze change request data as well as additional data that is directly linked to the change request data. SAP MDG 7.0 SP05 or higher (Only available in ECC)

Create HANA-based Analytics for Data Replication Process Analytics This document explains how to build HANA-based calculation views that can be used to analyze whether data replication occurs in accordance with agreed KPIs. SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher

SAP HANA-based Search-Implementation of the Access Class Interface for the Reuse Model HANA You can use this document to implement the access class interface for your reuse model so that the HANA-based search of master data can retrieve both active data and inactive data. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Joining Text Tables to Replace Technical Names with Descriptions in the HANA View for Drilldown Search HANA The SAP HANA-based search of master data is one of several ways of searching master data that reside in SAP HANA. You can create a HANA view and configure it to explore the master data or to perform a drilldown search. If the HANA view contains attributes with technical keys (such as Country Keys or Region Codes), the drilldown search results display technical keys instead of text descriptions. To ensure that text descriptions display in the browser panes and result sets of the drilldown search, you must manually modify your generated SAP HANA views in SAP HANA Studio by adding text joins to the corresponding text tables. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Activating BI Content for Analysis of Change Requests BI Content With MDG 6.0 EHP6, SAP supports BI Content; reports and functions that analyze how effectively change requests are processed in your organization. You must activate the content first, as described in this document. You can analyze change requests from the following perspectives:

- Processing times (for example, view a graphic indicating what proportion of change requests violate Service Level Agreements)

- Statuses (for example, view a graphic indicating what proportion of change requests are in process)

- Change requests involving you

EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How To Integrate the BCV Side Panel into a Web Dynpro Application User Interface This guide describes how to integrate the BCV side panel with your Web Dynpro application (also known as a “hosting application”, as it hosts the side panel). There are different ways to integrate the BCV side panel, depending on whether the application uses Floor Plan Manager (FPM) or not. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Customizing Navigation for Change Request Steps in the User Interface for Multi-Record Processing User Interface In multi-record processing, you can define different user interfaces for the same change request step. For example, you can make the initial step appear different to the approval step or the processing step. SAP MDG 6.1 or higher

Customizing Navigation for Change Request Steps in the User Interface for Single-Object Processing User Interface During Single Object Processing, you want to define different User Interfaces for individual Change Request steps. For example, in a Supplier Scenario you might want one step to make the general data visible, and, in another step you might want only the purchasing organization data to be visible. SAP MDG 6.1 or higher

How to Add Fields to the Change Request UI (MDG EhP6) User Interface This article describes how you can do this with the new UI technologies that are used by the domain specific Web Dynpro applications for material and supplier with enhancement package 6. EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Hiding Fields in the Change Request User Interface User Interface You want to hide fields of the change request UI. For example you do not want to allow users to enter a due date when submitting a change request. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 to SAP MDG 6.1 (For later releases, use the BAdIs in Customizing for MDG Change Requests)

Enhancement of the User Interface Building Block for Change Requests User Interface In this example, you require an extra parameter to control the process and the workflow for change requests - Requesting Business Area. You do not model this parameter as part of the MDG data model because it is not part of the business context. Instead, you store the parameter together with the change request number in a Z-table. In addition, you place the parameter on the change request UIBB on the tab for the general data. The user can select from business areas defined in Customizing. (The relevant data element is GSBER and the relevant table is TGSB). When a user opens the change request for display, the Requesting Business Area parameter is displayed and cannot be changed. EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Default Values in MDG Single Object Maintenance UIs based on FPM BOL Feeder Classes User Interface This document describes how to initialize fields of the Single Object Maintenance UI with default values. Different techniques for custom UIs and SAP-owned UIs are discussed. SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher

Application Programming Interface Customizing Guide API Depending on the software release, MDG offers different APIs for consumption with different functional scopes. This guide describes the Application Programming Interfaces for each release. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How to Read Approval Info for Master Data by Calling MDG API API This document applies for all MDG master data. It is especially useful for the G/L Account because of the SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley Act) compliance. In the G/L Account area, MDG-F is also known for its SOX compliance. SOX requires thorough tracking of changes with approval processes. This document shows you how to get relevant approval information for the G/L Account by calling all MDG APIs. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How To Enhance MDG POWL for Multiple Work Item Processing - Mass Approval Workflow This guide describes how you can define a “Mass Approval Inbox” for the SAP MDG standard domains. SAP MDG 8.0 or higher

How-to Handle Entities With Type 4 in BRF+

Workflow This article explains how entity types 4 with 1:1 and 1:N cardinality are handled in BRF+ by an small example. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How to Check or Derive an Attribute Value in MDG Using BRFPlus Workflow With SAP Master Data Governance you can use BRFplus to define rules for checking attribute values or to derive them. This step-by-step guide shows you how to create such a rule. This procedure can be applied to any MDG application



or data model. The MDG for Custom Objects Example Scenario is used as an easy

to understand basis for this how to document. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Rule-Based Workflow Presentation Workflow Presentation that shows how SAP MDG combines SAP Business Workflow with Business Rules Framework plus into a powerful tool that puts flexibility into the hands of the business. Learn how rule-based workflows are constructed and build your own running governance process with it.



Note: Information on system access for live exercises, provided in the original script, is not applicable. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Rule-Based Workflow: Enhance BRF+ Decision Tables Workflow BADI USMD_SSW_RULE_CONTEXT_PREPARE EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Rule-Based Workflow: Enhancement for Parallel Workitems Workflow BADI USMD_SSW_PARA_RESULT_HANDLER EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Rule Based Workflow: Enhancement for Flexible User Determination Workflow BADI USMD_SSW_DYNAMIC_AGENT_SELECT EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How-To Utilize Business Add-In Rule-Based Workflow - Call System Method to Create a Successor Change Request Workflow BADI USMD_SSW_SYSTEM_METHOD_CALLER EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Send a Mail Notification During the Governance Process Workflow Sending an E-mail notification from the rules-based workflow EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Extended Notification Enablement Workflow Setting up extended workflow notifications in order to send out e-mails when new workflow items are generated (also allows you to include a link to the workflow inbox in the generated e-mail). EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How to add an additional task to the inbox Workflow You create own workflow definitions with new workflow tasks and want to see the corresponding workitems in the MDG inbox. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Sending an Email Notification During the Governance Process Workflow Description how to trigger an Email to all users involved once a change request is finally approved. The Email contains a protocol of the change request incl. changes and associated metadata. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

SAP How-To Guide Develop a Custom Master Data Object in SAP Master Data Governance Extensibility Many companies want to manage custom object in a central Master data system to be able to harmonize this information across the landscape. Custom objects can be individual defined object such as assets or locations. Custom objects are typically less complex master data object with a small and simple data model. SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Building Processes for Your Own Master Data with SAP Master Data Governance Extensibility Recording:



Introduction on how to build your own data model and user interfaces with SAP MDG and how to create a running governance process for your model.

(Duration: 13:47 mins) SAP MDG 7.0 or higher

Enrichment of Master Data in MDG – Generic Guide and Sample Implementation Extensibility You can use the enrichment framework to enrich the MDG data with external services or with internal logic. The enrichment framework also supports embedding of specific UIs for enrichment. The first section of this guide provides a generic overview of how enrichment works. The second section provides an example of address validation. SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher

Checking for non-existent objects in the object list of a change request

Extensibility SAP Master Data Governance offers the feature to include the keys of objects that do not yet exist in the object list of a change request. Rather than waiting until all data is ready before specifying changes, you can work simultaneously on object creation and the processing of the change request. This document shows how to implement BAdIs that provide warnings and errors about non-existent objects. EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Create a Custom Data Model for a WBS Extensibility This How To Guide describes to build a custom data model for work breakdown structures. All

Maintain Value Mapping via File Export/Import Value Mapping You want to maintain mass value mapping (customizing mapping) via file export/import. EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

How to Configure Data Replication for MDG Custom Objects (Flex Option) Data Replication You want to replicate data from your customer-specific data model to target systems (using flex option). EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher

Reference Data for MDG Custom Objects MDG for Reference Data Reference data in Master Data Governance. All