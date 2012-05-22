How-to Information for SAP Master Data Governance

Introduction
The SAP Master Data Governance product portfolio provides various deployment options to flexibly support given business needs and system landscapes. This page provides links to how-to information (including, for example, guides and videos). It is broken down into sections according to MDG key capabilities, master data domains, solution extensions, and other technical set-up topics. The linked documents inform about how to add fields or capabilities to your solution, reconfigure your solution, or integrate your solution within your software landscape. The documents are typically enriched with screenshots, instructions, and – where necessary – sample code. Generally, the information assets relate to SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA or on ERP. You can find how-to information related to SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition in a separate section on this page.
Central Governance of Material Data
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|Innovations in the area of material data
|Video tutorial
|Demo featuring Enhanced material search and Improved messages in master data governance for materials
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2020 or higher
|Copying of Materials in Multi-Record Processing
|Video tutorial
|How-to video showing the process of copying materials in SAP MDG for Material using a new function in multi-record processing.
|SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
|Various enhancements with SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909
|Video tutorial
|Demo featuring preferred language for Material description in Search Result List, Production Resource/Tool (PRT), editable Price Unit
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Data Model MM Metadata
|Data Model
|SAP Note 3134600 contains a spreadsheet for fields supported in data model MM.
|All
|Best Practice for Maintenance Status
|Extensibility
|This guide provides background information about the maintenance statuses for the material master and the use of the maintenance statuses in MDG for Material.
|All
|Maintenance for Multiple Materials
|Extensibility
|The guide provides some insights on the applicability of the features to create or change multiple materials, also with respect of boundary conditions and limitations.
|All
|Set Up Parallel Change Requests for Material
|Extensibility
|Change Request in parallel for a single Business Object enables you to activate or reject a change request independently from the processing results of other change requests for the same business object. This guide gives some background information and explanation for setting up Parallel Change Requests for the Business Object Material.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Create New User Interfaces for Multiple-Record Processing
|Extensibility
|Multiple-Record Processing offers a streamlined process, with a UI that enables you to create change requests for multiple records with greater efficiency. This guide shows how to create new configurations for material.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Extend MDG-M by New Attributes for customer Z-fields in standard ERP tables (Reuse)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend MDG-M by new attributes. The system copies the attribute values to the corresponding customer Z-fields in standard ERP table (reuse) after activation of the change request.
(MARA extension example)
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Extend MDG-M by a New Entity Type for standard ERP Tables (Reuse)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend MDG-M by a new entity type. The attribute values of the new entity type are copied to the corresponding standard ERP tables (reuse) after activation of the change request.
(YMARC example)
For additional information about how to extend the UI, see:
How To... Master Data Governance for Material Extend MDG-M User Interface
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Extend MDG-M by a New Entity Type for custom Z-tables (Reuse)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend MDG-M by a new entity type. The attribute values of the new entity type are copied to the corresponding Z-backend tables after activation of the change request.
(YBUPA example)
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Extend MDG-M by a New Entity Type (Flex)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend MDG-M with a new entity type, where records stay in the generated tables (flex option). Here the active area and the staging area are identical and generated by MDG.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Extend MDG-M User Interface
|Extensibility
|This guide describes how to extend the UI of Master Data Governance for Material to display additional data.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Adjust MDG-M Homepage
|Extensibility
|This guide describes how to extend the Homepage of Master Data Governance for Material to display additional links
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Create Custom Print Forms
|Extensibility
|This guide shows you how to create a custom print form to support different layouts and custom fields.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Check and Derivation Rules
|Checks and Derivations
|This how-to guide gives an overview of the checks (validation) and derivations used in MDG-M, as well as examples.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Enterprise Search in MDG
|Search
|This guide describes Enterprise Search in general and its use in Master Data Governance for Material (MDG-M). Links to the most important Enterprise Search documentation are provided here, based on SAP NetWeaver 7.5.
|All
|Set Up and Enhance SAP HANA Search for Material
|Search
|This guide provides background information about the SAP HANA search and describes how to configure it if you have extended the data model.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Replace Enterprise Search by DB or Alternative Search Provider
|Search
|For the standard delivery scope, MDG-M requires a fully configured Enterprise Search (ES). To mitigate this dependency, this
guide describes how to adapt MDG-M so that another search provider can be used.
The example focuses on integrating a Database base search (DB search), but
other search providers can be supported in a similar way.
|SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
|Enhance the Material Search (EhP6 on)
|Search
|With MDG for Material master data it is possible to extend the data model MM. If you want to search also with these new fields you have to extend the search too.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Enhance the Material Search (EhP5)
|Search
|Adding extra fields to the search template.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP
|Enable Dynamic Parallel Approval for Company Code Data in Rule-Based Workflow
|Workflow
|This document shows you how to create parallel approval workflow steps using a rule-based workflow when the parallel number is determined dynamically.
|SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
|Follow-up Work Item to Maintain Material Related Objects
|Workflow
|This guide describes how to integrate follow-up work items for material related objects into the MDG Change Request process.
|SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
|Rule-Based Workflow: Enhance BRF+ Decision Tables
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_RULE_CONTEXT_PREPARE
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Rule-Based Workflow: Enhancement for Parallel Workitems
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_PARA_RESULT_HANDLER
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Rule-Based Workflow: Enhancement for Flexible User Determination
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_DYNAMIC_AGENT_SELECT
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Utilize Business Add-In Rule-Based Workflow - Call System Method to Create a Successor Change Request
|Workflow
|Business Add-In (BAdI) Rule-Based Workflow - Call System Method (USMD_SSW_SYSTEM_METHOD_CALLER) is used in combination with a rule-based workflow. This guide describes a solution to automatically create a new change request after the activation of a material create change request (follow-up change request).
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Send an E-mail Notification During the Governance Process
|Workflow
|This guide describes how to notify a person via E-mail when the workflow is in a certain step or completed. Two solutions are described, one via configuration only whereas to second one incorporates also coding but also provides more flexibility for the E-mail generation. Both solutions are based on the Rule-Based Workflow.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Extended Notification Enablement
|Workflow
|Setting up extended workflow notifications in order to send out e-mails when new workflow items are generated (also allows you to include a link to the workflow inbox in the generated e-mail).
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|Performance Tweaks
|Performance
|Besides the official sizing guide for customer system landscapes, this guide focuses on the MDGM application and how it can be accelerated. The findings are based on the “Create Material” scenario but can also be applied to the “Change Material” scenario.
|SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
|Using Data Import Framework (DIF)
|Data Import/Data Replication
|You can use the Import Master Data service to import files containing material and classification data to the MDG system. This guide provides background information about the Data Import Framework (DIF) and describes how to use the DIF to upload material data from a CSV file using a BAdI for the file conversion.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Using Data Replication Framework (DRF)
|Data Import/Data Replication
|This guide provides background information about the Data Replication Framework (DRF).
The guide also describes how to set up the system to enable immediate distribution of changes in the material master during activation of the material (SAP Note 1764329).
|EHP6 for SAP ERP or higher
|Integration of Material and BOM Maintenance in SAP Master Data Governance, Central Governance
|Integration
|This presentation shows possible solutions for integration material and BOM maintenance in MDG, central governance.
|see document
|How to Create Material Master Sub-Screens in ECC Backend for Industry extensions like DIMP/DFPS
|Integration
|Some improvements of MDG in the area of material master maintenance may require changes in the backend system, such as moving or copying fields onto other views. This guide describes how to do this with focus on released industry extensions used together with MDG (here: DIMP and DFPS).
|EHP5 for SAP ERP or higher
|How To Govern DFPS industry-specific fields for Master Data Governance for Material
|Integration
|This guide describes how to extend the standard MDG Material data model in order to bring some DFPS industry-specific fields under governance.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|How To Govern Oil and Gas industry-specific fields using Master Data Governance
|Integration
|This guide describes how to extend the standard MDG data model to include Oil and Gas industry-specific fields.
|SAP MDG 8.0 EHP 8 or higher
Central Governance of Customer, Supplier, and Business Partner Data plus FI Contract Account Data
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|Innovations in the area of business partner data and general MDG framework
|Video tutorial
|Demo featuring Improved handling for central deletion and for blocking messages and Enhanced change-request list with object data
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 2020 or higher
|Create Business Partner with Hierarchy Assignment
|Video tutorial
|How-to video showing the process of creating a new business partner and assigning it to an existing hierarchy in SAP MDG.
|SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
|Data Model BP Metadata
|Data Model
|SAP Note 2221398 contains separate spreadsheets for Business Partners, Customers, and Suppliers of data model BP.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Overview of MDG-BP/C/S
|Extensibility
|This guide provides you with foundation knowledge about business partner, customer and supplier data and its related governance solutions business partner governance (MDG-BP), customer governance (MDG-C) and supplier governance (MDG-S).
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Implementing Check Rules
|Extensibility
|SAP Note 2308424 (MDG-BP/C/S: Implementing Custom Validations) gives an overview of the
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|MDG Tools and Processes
|Extensibility
|SAP Note 2847807 (MDG-BP/C/S/CA: Usage of MDG Tools and Processes) explains functional scope differences between Business Partners, Customers, Suppliers, and Contract Accounts. It also provides additional information and useful links to other SAP Notes.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Copying of Business Partners, Customers and Suppliers
|Extensibility
|SAP Note 2020896 provide new functionality: the BOL Entity Cloner. The tool allows you to clone almost arbitrary BOL entities visible on a UI.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP03 or higher
|Create and Register a Custom Handler Class
|Extensibility
|This guide shows how to extend the MDG Business Partner / Customer / Supplier by creating and registering a custom handler class.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Ensure Auto-Creation of ERP Vendors With MDG-S
|Extensibility
|This guide shows how to automatically create an ERP Vendor for the creation of a new business partner. Learn about the usage of a custom handler class for data derivations.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extend the MDG Business Partner - Create or Redefine a UI Feeder Class
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend the MDG Business Partner by creating or redefining a feeder class for the user interface.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extend MDG-S/MDG-C by a New Field (Flex Option)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend the MDG-S /MDG-C data model by a new entity type. The attributes
of the new entity type only exist in the MDG context and not in the ERP data models (flex option).
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extend MDG-S/MDG-C by a New Field (Reuse Option)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend the MDG-S data model or the MDG-C data model by adding attributes that already exist as database fields in the appropriate customer include of the SAP Business Partner
/ Vendor / Customer (MDG reuse option).
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extend the MDG Business Partner – Node Extension (Reuse Option)
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend the data model for supplier governance (MDG-S) or for customer governance (MDG-S) by creating a new node, using the reuse entity type.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extend the MDG Business Partner – Filter an Input Help for a Business System
|Extensibility
|You can use this guide to extend the customer governance and supplier governance so that MDG users who are only interested in the environment of their local business system only get to see entries for this local business system (such as company codes and payment terms).
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extensibility Guide for MDG FI Charges and Discounts
|Extensibility
|This guide describes how to create a new UI component in the MDG UI for charges and discounts in MDG for FI Contract Account.
|SAP MDG 9.1 SP01 or higher
|Field Extensibility Guide for MDG FI Contract Account
|Extensibility
|This guide describes how to create new fields for the MDG UI for FI Contract Account, and how to add existing fields to the MDG UI for FI Contract Account.
|SAP MDG 9.1 SP01 or higher
|Extend the Search Result List
|Search
|This guide shows how to extend the search result list for Business Partners with specific information of Customers and/or Suppliers.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Dynamic Workflow Processing Based on Changes to Bank Details
|Workflow
|This guide shows how to use the Rule-Based Workflow template for adapting the workflow and for dynamic workflow processing.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Installing, Configuring, and Using the Excel Upload for Business Partner
|Data Import
|You can upload business Partner data in batch to MDG-S from a .csv file. This document provides the installation and configuration instructions, a link to the relevant source code and excel file, and instructions on how to use the excel upload.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|SAP S/4HANA Cookbook for Customer/Vendor Integration
|Related Information
|This guide describes how to deal with the topic of Customer/Vendor Integration (CVI), a key simplification in SAP S/4HANA that affects most SAP customers.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1511 or higher
Central Governance of Financial Data
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|Creating an Edition
|Video tutorial
|How-to video showing how to create an edition. An edition is an obligatory container for creating or changing master data in SAP MDG for Financials. Editions are used to specify validity periods and schedule changes for specific master data objects
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Creating a Profit Center
|Video tutorial
|How-to video showing the process of creating a profit center in SAP MDG
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Change Request Processing for Cost Centers and Cost Center Hierarchies
|Video tutorial
|How-to video focusing on user interaction (and UIs) in processing cost centers and related hierarchies
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Creating a G/L Account
|Video tutorial
|How-to video showing the process of creating a G/L account in SAP MDG
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|How To Prepare, Execute and Complete Simplification of “Integrated Cost Element Maintenance” in MDG-F
|General
|This guide complements the available documentation about the conversion in S/4HANA for the integrated Cost Element maintenance for MDG. It describes the preparation and execution of the conversion and provides some hints on settings and tests.
This guide focusses on the MDG part only. The S/4HANA back-end conversion is not part of this guide but a prerequisite that needs to be executed.
|SAP S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|Overview of MDG-F
|General
|This guide provides you with foundation knowledge about financial data and its related governance solution financial governance (MDG-F).
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Data Model Metadata
|Data Model
|SAP Note 2021246 contains spreadsheets for the Financials data model 0G.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Enable Changeable IDs in MDG-F
|Extensibility
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for enabling the changeable ID functionality for MDG-F entities. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Enable Multi-Copy of Accounts in Company Code in MDG-F
|Extensibility
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for enabling the copy functionality for a single Account in Company Code to multiple target Accounts in Company Code. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Enable Primary Cost Elements for Accounts in MDG-F
|Extensibility
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for enabling the one-step creation of Primary Cost Elements for Accounts. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) to SAP MDG 9.2
|Extend Data Model 0G by New Fields in MDG-F
|Extensibility
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for extending the MDG-F data model 0G by new fields. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Read Approval Information via MDG APIs in MDG-F
|Extensibility
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for reading approval information for MDG-F entities using the MDG APIs. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Remote Where-Used List: Example Implementation
|Extensibility
|This guide demonstrates how to use the remote where-used-list in MDG. The standard delivery includes a generic user interface and an example Business Add-In (BAdI) implementation for the ACCOUNT entity type of the 0G data model. In this document, we use the default implementation as an example of all implementations.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 to SAP MDG 6.1
|Standard Validations
|Checks and Derivations
|SAP Note 2337685 contains a spreadsheet with an overview of SAP pre-defined validations that are executed by the system when validating data.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Cross-Entity Derivation in MDG-F
|Checks and Derivations
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for implementing a custom cross-entity derivation for MDG-F entity types. It covers the key concepts and implementation details in general and includes a real-life example of the MDG-F data model 0G.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Enable HANA Search in MDG-F
|Search
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for enabling the HANA search for MDG-F. It describes the key concepts and implementation details as well as possible enhancement options.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP02 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Enable Dynamic Parallel Approval for Company Code Data in Rule-Based Workflow
|Workflow
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for creating parallel approval workflow steps using a rule-based workflow when the parallel number is determined dynamically.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Use the Master Data Management Generic Extractor for Initial Load in MDG-F
|Data Import
|This guide provides you with foundation knowledge for performing an initial load of master data into the financial governance (MDG-F) data model.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|ALE Replication Using the Same Client in MDG-F
|Data Replication
|This guide provides you with expert knowledge for setting up an ALE scenario for the replication of MDG-F entities into the same physical client system. MDG hub and ERP system share the same client.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
Central Governance - Application Framework and Custom Objects
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|SAP Master Data Governance - S/4HANA 1909 Enhancements
|Video tutorial
|Playlist containing a collection of SAP MDG features and improvements that were introduced with S/4HANA 1909.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Enhanced central functions part 1
|Video tutorial
|Demo featuring Enterprise Search in MDG, auto-resize of duplicate pop-up, change-request tracker, additional steps after activation, follow-up Change Request
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Enhanced central functions part 2
|Video tutorial
|Demo featuring search of change requests by business data, improved error message handling in central governance of Business Partner/Customer/Supplier data, change request tracker
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|SAP MDG Fiori Extensibility Guide
|Fiori
|This document covers the extensibility concept for SAP Fiori MDG applications. The document contains references to the documentation for extension of other layers.
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Configure Change Analytics for Master Data in Change Requests
|Process Analytics
|Enables master data specialists to get real time insight of master data changes in change request by master data attributes and organizations.
This document covers change analytics on master attributes in change requests.
|SAP S/4HANA 2021 or higher
|Configure MDG Change Request Analytics Using Master Data Attributes
|Process Analytics
|This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes.
|SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
|MDG Change Request Overview and Drill-Down to Step Details by Master Data Attribute and Workflow Information
|Process Analytics
|This document covers process analytics on change requests based on master data attributes and workflow information (overview and further drill-down).
|SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
|Enabling and Using SAP HANA-based Analytics with SAP Master Data Governance Data (SAP Master Data Governance 7.0 SP05)
|Process Analytics
|A guide for Smart Business and SAP HANA-based analytics covering features available after SAP Master Data Governance 7.0 (SP05). Complements the next guide on the list. This guide shows how you can analyze change request data as well as additional data that is directly linked to the change request data.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP05 or higher
|SAP HANA-based Analytics for SAP Master Data Governance 9.0
|Process Analytics
|This guide explains how the change analysis of critical attributes of master data objects can be used for analytical scenarios in the master data governance process.
|SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
|Extending SAP HANA-based Analytics for SAP Master Data Governance - Integrating Object Counters
|Process Analytics
|This guide shows how you can analyze change request data as well as additional data that is directly linked to the change request data.
|SAP MDG 7.0 SP05 or higher (Only available in ECC)
|Create HANA-based Analytics for Data Replication
|Process Analytics
|This document explains how to build HANA-based calculation views that can be used to analyze whether data replication occurs in accordance with agreed KPIs.
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|SAP HANA-based Search-Implementation of the Access Class Interface for the Reuse Model
|HANA
|You can use this document to implement the access class interface for your reuse model so that the HANA-based search of master data can retrieve both active data and inactive data.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Joining Text Tables to Replace Technical Names with Descriptions in the HANA View for Drilldown Search
|HANA
|The SAP HANA-based search of master data is one of several ways of searching master data that reside in SAP HANA. You can create a HANA view and configure it to explore the master data or to perform a drilldown search. If the HANA view contains attributes with technical keys (such as Country Keys or Region Codes), the drilldown search results display technical keys instead of text descriptions. To ensure that text descriptions display in the browser panes and result sets of the drilldown search, you must manually modify your generated SAP HANA views in SAP HANA Studio by adding text joins to the corresponding text tables.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Activating BI Content for Analysis of Change Requests
|BI Content
|With MDG 6.0 EHP6, SAP supports BI Content; reports and functions that analyze how effectively change requests are processed in your organization. You must activate the content first, as described in this document. You can analyze change requests from the following perspectives:
- Processing times (for example, view a graphic indicating what proportion of change requests violate Service Level Agreements)
- Statuses (for example, view a graphic indicating what proportion of change requests are in process)
- Change requests involving you
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How To Integrate the BCV Side Panel into a Web Dynpro Application
|User Interface
|This guide describes how to integrate the BCV side panel with your Web Dynpro application (also known as a “hosting application”, as it hosts the side panel). There are different ways to integrate the BCV side panel, depending on whether the application uses Floor Plan Manager (FPM) or not.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Customizing Navigation for Change Request Steps in the User Interface for Multi-Record Processing
|User Interface
|In multi-record processing, you can define different user interfaces for the same change request step. For example, you can make the initial step appear different to the approval step or the processing step.
|SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
|Customizing Navigation for Change Request Steps in the User Interface for Single-Object Processing
|User Interface
|During Single Object Processing, you want to define different User Interfaces for individual Change Request steps. For example, in a Supplier Scenario you might want one step to make the general data visible, and, in another step you might want only the purchasing organization data to be visible.
|SAP MDG 6.1 or higher
|How to Add Fields to the Change Request UI (MDG EhP6)
|User Interface
|This article describes how you can do this with the new UI technologies that are used by the domain specific Web Dynpro applications for material and supplier with enhancement package 6.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Hiding Fields in the Change Request User Interface
|User Interface
|You want to hide fields of the change request UI. For example you do not want to allow users to enter a due date when submitting a change request.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 to SAP MDG 6.1 (For later releases, use the BAdIs in Customizing for MDG Change Requests)
|Enhancement of the User Interface Building Block for Change Requests
|User Interface
|In this example, you require an extra parameter to control the process and the workflow for change requests - Requesting Business Area. You do not model this parameter as part of the MDG data model because it is not part of the business context. Instead, you store the parameter together with the change request number in a Z-table. In addition, you place the parameter on the change request UIBB on the tab for the general data. The user can select from business areas defined in Customizing. (The relevant data element is GSBER and the relevant table is TGSB). When a user opens the change request for display, the Requesting Business Area parameter is displayed and cannot be changed.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Default Values in MDG Single Object Maintenance UIs based on FPM BOL Feeder Classes
|User Interface
|This document describes how to initialize fields of the Single Object Maintenance UI with default values. Different techniques for custom UIs and SAP-owned UIs are discussed.
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Application Programming Interface Customizing Guide
|API
|Depending on the software release, MDG offers different APIs for consumption with different functional scopes. This guide describes the Application Programming Interfaces for each release.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How to Read Approval Info for Master Data by Calling MDG API
|API
|This document applies for all MDG master data. It is especially useful for the G/L Account because of the SOX (Sarbanes-Oxley Act) compliance. In the G/L Account area, MDG-F is also known for its SOX compliance. SOX requires thorough tracking of changes with approval processes. This document shows you how to get relevant approval information for the G/L Account by calling all MDG APIs.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How To Enhance MDG POWL for Multiple Work Item Processing - Mass Approval
|Workflow
|This guide describes how you can define a “Mass Approval Inbox” for the SAP MDG standard domains.
|SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
|How-to Handle Entities With Type 4 in BRF+
|Workflow
|This article explains how entity types 4 with 1:1 and 1:N cardinality are handled in BRF+ by an small example.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How to Check or Derive an Attribute Value in MDG Using BRFPlus
|Workflow
|With SAP Master Data Governance you can use BRFplus to define rules for checking attribute values or to derive them. This step-by-step guide shows you how to create such a rule. This procedure can be applied to any MDG application
or data model. The MDG for Custom Objects Example Scenario is used as an easy
to understand basis for this how to document.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Rule-Based Workflow Presentation
|Workflow
|Presentation that shows how SAP MDG combines SAP Business Workflow with Business Rules Framework plus into a powerful tool that puts flexibility into the hands of the business. Learn how rule-based workflows are constructed and build your own running governance process with it.
Note: Information on system access for live exercises, provided in the original script, is not applicable.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Rule-Based Workflow: Enhance BRF+ Decision Tables
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_RULE_CONTEXT_PREPARE
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Rule-Based Workflow: Enhancement for Parallel Workitems
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_PARA_RESULT_HANDLER
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Rule Based Workflow: Enhancement for Flexible User Determination
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_DYNAMIC_AGENT_SELECT
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How-To Utilize Business Add-In Rule-Based Workflow - Call System Method to Create a Successor Change Request
|Workflow
|BADI USMD_SSW_SYSTEM_METHOD_CALLER
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Send a Mail Notification During the Governance Process
|Workflow
|Sending an E-mail notification from the rules-based workflow
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Extended Notification Enablement
|Workflow
|Setting up extended workflow notifications in order to send out e-mails when new workflow items are generated (also allows you to include a link to the workflow inbox in the generated e-mail).
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How to add an additional task to the inbox
|Workflow
|You create own workflow definitions with new workflow tasks and want to see the corresponding workitems in the MDG inbox.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Sending an Email Notification During the Governance Process
|Workflow
|Description how to trigger an Email to all users involved once a change request is finally approved. The Email contains a protocol of the change request incl. changes and associated metadata.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|SAP How-To Guide Develop a Custom Master Data Object in SAP Master Data Governance
|Extensibility
|Many companies want to manage custom object in a central Master data system to be able to harmonize this information across the landscape. Custom objects can be individual defined object such as assets or locations. Custom objects are typically less complex master data object with a small and simple data model.
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Building Processes for Your Own Master Data with SAP Master Data Governance
|Extensibility
|Recording:
Introduction on how to build your own data model and user interfaces with SAP MDG and how to create a running governance process for your model.
(Duration: 13:47 mins)
|SAP MDG 7.0 or higher
|Enrichment of Master Data in MDG – Generic Guide and Sample Implementation
|Extensibility
|You can use the enrichment framework to enrich the MDG data with external services or with internal logic. The enrichment framework also supports embedding of specific UIs for enrichment. The first section of this guide provides a generic overview of how enrichment works. The second section provides an example of address validation.
|SAP MDG 7.0 (Feature Pack) or higher
|Checking for non-existent objects in the object list of a change request
|Extensibility
|SAP Master Data Governance offers the feature to include the keys of objects that do not yet exist in the object list of a change request. Rather than waiting until all data is ready before specifying changes, you can work simultaneously on object creation and the processing of the change request. This document shows how to implement BAdIs that provide warnings and errors about non-existent objects.
|EHP6 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Create a Custom Data Model for a WBS
|Extensibility
|This How To Guide describes to build a custom data model for work breakdown structures.
|All
|Maintain Value Mapping via File Export/Import
|Value Mapping
|You want to maintain mass value mapping (customizing mapping) via file export/import.
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|How to Configure Data Replication for MDG Custom Objects (Flex Option)
|Data Replication
|You want to replicate data from your customer-specific data model to target systems (using flex option).
|EHP5 for SAP ERP 6.0 or higher
|Reference Data for MDG Custom Objects
|MDG for Reference Data
|Reference data in Master Data Governance.
|All
|Governing Reference Data in SAP System Landscapes
|MDG for Reference Data
|SAP Community blog covering the governance of Reference Data in SAP System Landscapes.
|All
Consolidation and Mass Processing
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|SAP Master Data Governance - Consolidation and Master Data Quality Management
|Video tutorial
|See how to increase the quality of your master data and guarantee data consistency across your enterprise in this brief insight into the consolidation and data quality management capabilities of SAP MDG.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Best Record Calculation
|Video tutorial
|How-to video showing the best record calculation process in SAP MDG, Consolidation
|SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|How to make a mass change using the MDG Mass Processing or Mass Maintenance Fiori app
|Video tutorial
|This video shows how to set a payment block for a selected number of suppliers (no sound, screen recording only).
|SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|How to add additional data using the MDG Mass Processing or Mass Maintenance Fiori app
|Video tutorial
|Using storage locations as an example, this video shows how to add additional data in the MDG Mass Processing and MDG Mass Maintenance Fiori apps (no sound, screen recording only).
|SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|SAP How-To Guide: Node (Table) Extension for Business Partner in MDG Consolidation and Mass Processing
|Extensibility
|This guide explains how to extend the data model for Business Partner data model by creating a new node (table).
|SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|SAP How-To Guide: Node (Table) Extension for Material/Product in MDG Consolidation and Mass Processing
|Extensibility
|This guide explains how to extend the data model for Material data model by creating a new node (table).
|SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|SAP How-To Guide: Field Extension for Material/Product in MDG Consolidation and Mass Processing
|Extensibility
|This guide explains how to extend the data model for Material data model by creating a new field.
|SAP MDG 9.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|SAP How-To Guide: Field Extension for Business Partner/Supplier/Customer in MDG Consolidation and Mass Processing
|Extensibility
|This guide explains how to extend the data model for Business Partner data model by creating a new field.
|SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
|SAP Note 2755336 - CMP: Using Custom Namespaces in Enhancements
|Extensibility
|SAP Note containing additional information about using custom namespaces for CMP enhancements.
|SAP MDG 8.0 or higher
SAP S/4 HANA 1610 or higher
Data Quality Management
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|SAP CoPilot in Data Quality Rule Definition (screen recording; no sound)
|Video tutorial
|Demo showing the integration of SAP CoPilot in Data Quality Rule Definition. Sample scenario: A data steward defines a new quality rule and uses SAP CoPilot to inform the rule implementer. Result (not shown): The implementer receives a notification on the SAP Fiori Launchpad and can act accordingly.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|Fixing data quality issues with SAP MDG on S/4HANA
|Video tutorial
|Video showing how you can achieve high quality master data in SAP S/4HANA and your entire enterprise application landscape by applying SAP MDG for efficient master data quality management
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Consolidation and Master Data Quality Management
|Video tutorial
|Video on how to increase the quality of your master data and guarantee data consistency across your enterprise in this brief insight into the consolidation and data quality management capabilities of SAP MDG.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Introduction to data quality management in MDG (Part 1)
|Video tutorial
|SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA includes Data Quality Management. Users can define data quality rules, detect master data that doesn't comply with the rules, and correct the master data using mass processing. This is Part 1 of a set of 2 videos. This video shows the rules, the evaluation process, and the data quality scorecard.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|Introduction to data quality management in MDG (Part 2)
|Video tutorial
|This is Part 2 of a set of 2 videos (see above). This video shows the data quality scorecard, drilldown into specific errors, and correction of master data records with mass processing.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|Improve Master Data Quality with SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA
|Video tutorial
|Tutorial on how to improve master data quality for streamlined business processes.
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Enable Data Quality Management for Custom Attributes
|Extensibility
|In the SAP S/4HANA environment, key users can use the Custom Field and Logic app to add custom fields to their master data. This document explains how to enable Data Quality Management for these custom fields.
|SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
|Creating Data Quality Rules to Check Characteristics from Product Classification
|Rule management
|This document explains how to create a data quality rule to check for characteristics from product classification.
|SAP S/4HANA 2020 or higher
|Creating Data Quality Rules and Triggering Data Quality Evaluations
|Rule management
|This document explains how to create a data quality rule and evaluate data quality based on the previously defined data quality rule. The document also explains how to analyze data quality evaluation results and correct the data flaws detected as part of the data quality evaluation.
|SAP S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|Enabling Master Data Rule Mining with Classification Data
|Rule management
|This document explains how to enable the rule mining for your master data including classification data (based on Product data as an example).
|SAP S/4HANA 1909 or higher
Integration Scenarios (cross-capability)
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|Integration scenarios: Integration of MDG-S with SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance
|Video tutorial
|10 videos showing integration scenarios for the integration of MDG-S with Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|SAP Help Portal documentation about integration with SAP Ariba SLP:
- Ariba Integration with MDG on ERP
- Ariba Integration with MDG on S/4HANA
- See also SAP Community blog post
|System integration
|When using SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance and Master Data Governance for Supplier (MDG-S), supplier master data needs to be exchanged between both solutions. In this documentation, best-practice integration scenarios are described ensuring that supplier master data is synchronized between SAP Ariba Supplier Lifecycle and Performance and MDG-S
|SAP MDG 9.2 or SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|MDG – Ariba SLP – Integration without using Default Logical Port on S/4HANA
|System integration
|This document describes the steps required to setup the Business Partner integration from SAP MDG on S/4HANA to SAP Ariba Supplier Livecycle Performance (SLP) without using the Default Logical Port in the outbound services. The required configuration steps are solely done in SOAMANAGER.
|SAP S/4HANA 1809 SP05 or higher
|Integration scenarios: Integration of MDG-C with SAP Cloud for Customer (C4C)
|Video tutorial
|7 videos showing recommended best-practice scenarios for the integration of MDG, C4C, and connected client systems
|SAP MDG 9.1 or higher
SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|SAP Help Portal documentation about integration with SAP Sales Cloud:
- SAP Sales Cloud Integration with MDG on ERP
- SAP Sales Cloud Integration with MDG on S/4HANA
|System integration
|SAP Master Data Governance for Customer (MDG-C) integration with SAP Sales Cloud enables the bi-directional replication of new or changed business partner records.
|SAP MDG 9.1 and SAP MDG 9.2 (prerequisite is EHP 8 SP10) and SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1709 FPS2 and SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1809 or higher
|Using Enhanced Integration of CRM with MDG for Customers in a CRM ERP Data Exchange Scenario; Integration of MDG with Provider Transactions
|System integration
|This guide describes how to use enhanced integration of CRM with MDG for Customers in a CRM/ERP Data Exchange Scenario. It includes a configuration guide for the integration of MDG with provider transactions, describing the configuration steps required in CRM to prevent the distribution of the objects provider contract, master agreement, and business agreement when the business partner has not yet been replicated by MDG.
|EhP6 for SAP ERP
Enterprise Asset Management & Asset Information Workbench extensions by Utopia
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|Integration of material and bill of material in governance process
|Video tutorial
|Demo featuring integration of material and bill of material in governance process
|SAP MDG on S/4HANA 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: EAM & SVM Analytics
|General
|How to use analytics to get an overview of different processes in Master Data Governance (MDG) & Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing (MDC)
|EAM 1909 or higher
|Data Protection and Privacy for SAP MDG-EAM by Utopia
|General
|Information on data protection and privacy related to SAP MDG-EAM and AIW by Utopia
|EAM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: Create Material BOM Follow-Up Change Request
|General
|Information about how to create a material BOM follow-up change request from MDG for Material
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide for Reprocessing Failed Idocs
|General
|How-To Guide for Reprocessing Failed Idocs
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How to Enable Key Mapping for EAM Objects
|General
|How to enable key mapping for EAM objects
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Enable Key Mapping for Service Master
|General
|How to enable key mapping for Service Master
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|MDG-EAM Customizing Objects
|General
|Spreadsheet containing information on MDG-EAM Customizing Objects and Tables
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Parallel and Hybrid Workflow for Multi-Object Change Requests
|General
|Configuration and best practice to set up parallel and hybrid workflow process for the multi-object change request (MOCR) in AIW
|AIW 1.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: Serial Workflow for Multi-Object Change Requests
|General
|Configuration and best practice to set up serial workflow process for the multi-object change request (MOCR) in AIW
|AIW 1.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: E-Mail Notifications
|General
|Set up and configure mail notifications
|AIW 1.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: DRF for IS-Utilities
|General
|How-To Guide: Data Replication Framework (DRF) via IDoc for IS-U Industry Solution
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: Setup and Configure Document Management
|General
|Set up and configure the Document Management System (DMS), and for Document Info Record (DIR) number range configuration and replication of DIR
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Setup and Configure Business Context Viewer
|General
|Set up and configure the Business Configuration Viewer (BCV) and add your own content
|EAM 7.30 or higher and AIW 1.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDC for Equipment
|General
|Set up, configure and process Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for Equipment
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDC for Functional Location
|General
|Set up, configure and process Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for Functional Locations
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDC for BOM
|General
|Set up, configure and process Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for Bill of Materials
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: EAM & SVM Analytics - Change Request Analysis, Change Process Analysis & Master Data Process Overview
|General
|How to use Analytics to get an overview of different processes in Master Data Governance (MDG) & Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing (MDC)
|EAM 2020 or higher
|How-To Guide for EAM Equipment Material Serialization
|General
|How-To Guide for EAM Equipment Material Serialization
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: Integration of MDG EAM & AIW Material BOM and SAP MDGM
|General
Information on integration of MDG EAM & AIW Material BOM and SAP MDGM
|EAM 2020 or higher
|How-To Guide for the necessary configuration steps for enabling the database search (DB Search) for all EAM objects
|General
|How-to guide for the necessary configuration steps for enabling the database search (DB Search) for all EAM objects
|EAM 2020 or higher
|How-To Guide: SAP AIN and MDG AIW Solution by Utopia
|General
|This guide provides configuration and integration steps for the SAP AIN and MDG AIW solutions. It also provides higher-level ideas about integration functionality.
|AIW 1909 SP01 or higher
|How-To Guide: Configuring IDoc Inbound Function Modules at Target Systems as per the MDG EAM Product Version/Release in Hub System
|General
|This guide describes the procedure to configure the IDoc Inbound function module for MDG-EAM
|EAM 2021 or higher
|How-To Guide: Enable or Disable Classic Classification for EAM 2021
|General
|How-to-guide that helps to adopt classic classification of EAM object.
|EAM 2021 or higher
|How-To Guide: Enable or Disable Classic Classification for AIW
|General
|How-to-guide that helps to adopt classic classification for AIW.
|AIW 2021 or higher
|How-To Guide: Impact Analyzer Through SAP Asset Information Workbench by Utopia
|General
|How-to-Guide that provides configuration table details and functionality of Impact Analyzer.
|AIW 2021 or higher
|How-To Guide: Move to MOCR - SAP Asset Information Workbench by Utopia
|General
|How-to-Guide for new functionality of "Move to MOCR".
|AIW 2021 or higher
|How-To-Guide: SAP AIN and AIW Integration
|General
|How-to-Guide provides configuration and integration steps od SAP AIN and MDG AIW.
|AIW 2021 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Equipment
|Extensibility
|How-to Guide: Extend MDG-Equipment Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Functional Location
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Functional Location Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Task List
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Task List
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG BOM
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG BOM Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Maintenance plan and item
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Maintenance plan and item Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Measuring Point
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG-Measuring Point Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Object Links
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Object Links Data Model with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend IS-Utilities Objects
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG IS-Utilities Data Model (Device, Device Location, Connection Object) with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Service Master
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Service Master Data Model U2 with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend AIW
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend Data Model U1 of MDG-EAM and AIW with new Attributes (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|AIW 1.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDC
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing (MDC) Data Model with new Attributes
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-to Guide: Create a Material BOM follow up change request from MDG for Material
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Create automatically a new material BOM change request after the activation of the material create change request
|EAM 1909 SP01 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Catalog Code Groups & Codes in U1 Data Model
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend the MDG-U1 Data Model by a new entity type
|EAM 2020 or higher
|Data Model U1 and U2 for MDG-EAM Objects
|Data Model
|SAP Note 3136122 contains spreadsheet with information of the EAM U1 and U2 data models on field level for all relevant entity types incl. Equipment, Functional Location, BOM, Task List, Work Center, Measuring Point, Maintenance Plan, Object Link and Network, Utility industry specific objects and Service Master
|EAM 7.30 or higher and AIW 1.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Equipment
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Equipment master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Functional Location
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Functional Location master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for BOM
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import BOM master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Work Center
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Work Center master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Maintenance Plan and Item
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Maintenance Plan & Item master data to MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Task List
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Task List master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Measuring Point
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Measuring Point master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Object Links
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Object Links master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 9.10 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for IS-Utilities
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import IS-Utilities master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: DIF for Service Master
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Service master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 7.30 or higher
|How-To Guide: DT Import (DIF) Doc for Catalog Code Groups and Codes
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using the Data Import Framework to import Service master data into an MDG-EAM system
|EAM 2020 or higher
|How-To Guide: Using Data Import Framework to Import Maintenance Plan & Item Master Data to MDG-EAM System
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Maintenance Plan & Item master data to MDG-EAM system
|EAM 2020 or higher
|Uninstallation of MDG Utopia Components
|Install/Uninstall
|Guide with manual steps for uninstallation of MDG Enterprise Asset
Management (EAM) and Servcie Master (SVM) components
|EAM 9.2 or higher
Retail and Fashion Management Extension by Utopia
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|How-To Guide: Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for RFM
|General
|This document provides the information you require to set up SAP MDG, Consolidation and Mass Processing and use it for mass creation of Article.
It contains information about Customizing as well as information about additional activities that you need to execute.
|MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: Process Analytics
|General
|This document provides an overview of the new SAP Fiori-based Process Analytics for Central Governance, Consolidation and Mass Processing.
|MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
|Data Protection and Privacy for SAP MDG-RFM by Utopia
|General
|Information on Data Protection and Privacy related to SAP MDG-RFM by Utopia
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|MDG-RFM Backend Customizing Tables
|General
|A spreadsheet containing information on MDG-RFM Objects Customizing
|MDG-RFM 2021 or higher
|How-to-Guide: Configure Conditional Workflow
|General
|How-To Guide: Configure conditional workflow and use BAdI for flexible user determination
|MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
|How-to-Guide: Configure Parallel Workflow
|General
|How-to-Guide: Configure parallel workflow
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-to Guide: Key Mapping Configuration and Generation
|General
|How-to Guide: Key Mapping configuration and generation
|MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
|How-to-Guide: Configure Parallel Change Requests
|General
|How-to-Guide: Configure parallel change requests
|MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
|How-to Guide: Setup and configure Document Management System (DMS), Document Info Record (DIR) and replication
|General
|How-to Guide: Setup and configure Document Management System (DMS), Document Info Record (DIR) and replication
|MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
|How-to Guide: Best practices on how to configure data replication framework (DRF)
|General
|How-to Guide: Best practices on how to configure data replication framework (DRF)
|MDG-RFM 9.1 or higher
|How-To Guide: Change Request Creation from External API
|General
|How-to Guide: Change request API for article creation or article change process
|MDG-RFM 2020 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG-RFM Data Model
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Retail Article Data Model by a New Attribute (ERP Table Reuse Option)
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG Retail Article Data Model on Distribution Center (DC) level
|Extensibility
|How-to Guide: Extend MDG Retail Article Data Model on Distribution Center (DC) level
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extensibility of Master Data Consolidation and Mass Processing for RFM
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide on how to extend and incorporate new fields into the processes
|MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: Extend MDG-RFM User Interface using CBA
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide: Adjust MDG-RFM Web-Dynpro based User Interface using context-based adaption (CBA)
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: DRF detailed configuration
|Extensibility
|How-To Guide on how to configure DRF in detail
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|Data model AR for MDG-RFM objects
|Data Model
|SAP Note 3146041 contains spreadsheet with information of the EAM AR data model on field level for all relevant entity types including Article, Info Record, Stores and Listing, etc.
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for Article Master
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Article master data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for Article Purchase Info Record
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Article Purchase Info Record master data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for RFM - Substitution
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Article Substitution data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for RFM - Additional entity
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Article Additionals data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for RFM - Vendor characteristics
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Article Vendor characteristics data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 9.0 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for RFM - Replenishment Data
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Article Replenishment data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 1909 or higher
|How-To Guide: MDG Mass Import Solution for RFM - Source List
|Data Import
|How-To Guide for using Data Import Framework to import Source List data to MDG-RFM application.
|MDG-RFM 2020 or higher
Conversion, Upgrade, Deployment Recommendations, Customizing Synchronization
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Decription
|Validity
|Deployment Recommendations for SAP Master DataGovernance
|Deployment (on premise)
|Presentation providing deployment recommendations for SAP Master Data Governance (related to SAP MDG on ERP and SAP MDG on S/4HANA
|see document
|Conversion of MDG Hub: From SAP Master Data Governance on ERP to SAP Master Data Governance on SAP S/4HANA - Basic considerations
|Conversion
|This paper concentrates on MDG-specific aspects and implications of converting an SAP ERP-based MDG hub system to SAP S/4HANA. As such, it complements the S/4HANA conversion guide
|see document
|Customizing Synchronization Between MDG and ERP
|Customizing Synchronization
|The intention of this document is to support SAP MDG implementation projects with general guidelines, templates and links to documentation that can be a basis for the synchronization process – including lists of customizing objects that might be affected.
|see document
|Customizing Synchronization
|Customizing Synchronization
|Presentation summarizing aspects of synchronized Customizing
|see document
|MDG Objects for Material Customizing Synchronization
|Customizing Synchronization
|Spreadsheet containing information on MDG objects relevant for Customizing Synchronization (between SAP MDG and SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA) in the area of MDG for Material Data.
|based on SAP MDG 9.1/SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA 1709 scope
|MDG Objects for Business Partner, Customer, and Supplier Customizing Synchronization
|Customizing Synchronization
|Spreadsheet containing information on MDG objects relevant for Customizing Synchronization (between SAP MDG and SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA) in the area of MDG for Business Partner (Customer, Supplier) Data
(based on MDG 9.1/MDG on SAP S/4HANA 1709 scope)
|based on SAP MDG 9.1/SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA 1709 scope
|MDG Objects for Financial Customizing Synchronization
|Customizing Synchronization
|Spreadsheet containing information on MDG objects relevant for Customizing Synchronization (between SAP MDG and SAP ERP or SAP S/4HANA) in the area of MDG for Financial Data
(based on MDG 9.1/MDG on SAP S/4HANA 1709 scope)
|based on SAP MDG 9.1/SAP MDG on SAP S/4HANA 1709 scope
Guidance for SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
|Document Title
|Sub-Category
|Description
|Validity
|SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition - Create Business Partner
|Video tutorial
|Video on how to create a business partner in SAP MDG, cloud edition 2102
|SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
|SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition - Import and Consolidate Master Data
|Video tutorial
|Video on how to add new data records to your SAP MDG, cloud edition system by importing the records and consolidating them with your existing master data.
|SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
|SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition - Analyze Data Quality and Remediate
|Video tutorial
|Video on how to manage the quality of your master data based on data quality rules using the Data Quality Management capabilities of SAP MDG, cloud edition 2102.
|SAP MDG, ce 2102 or higher
|Federated Master Data Governance - Example: Creating a customer in SAP Sales Cloud
|Video tutorial
|With federated Master Data Governance, application-agnostic core master data of business partners is managed in SAP MDG, cloud edition, while application-specific data can be managed in the respective application where it is best understood. A master data management process can run across different applications for the governance of core data as well as various types of application data. Taking the creation of a new customer record in SAP Sales Cloud as an example, this video shows what such a federated process can look like.
|n/a