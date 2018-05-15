Cloud Deployment of SAP Master Data Governance

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for master data governance
Functional scope comprises a subset of the capabilities provided with SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA (on premise)
- Enables local governance inside SAP S/4HANA Cloud system
- Applicable for customer, supplier and product master data
- Features consolidation, mass processing and data quality management
More information
- Frequently Asked Questions document
- SAP Community Blogs about the general scope, introduction to data quality and rule mining and about enabling rule mining in classification data
- SAP Help Portal
- SAP S/4HANA Cloud Community and SAP S/4HANA Cloud Customer Community
Tutorials on SAP Business Explorer
- Mass load and mass maintenance of business partner data
- Mass load and mass maintenance of product data
- Mass processing of business partner data
- Mass processing of product data
- Consolidation of business partner data
- Consolidation of product data
- Data quality management for business partner data
- Data quality management for product data
SAP Master Data Governance in private cloud deployments
SAP S/4HANA Cloud for master data governance Cloud, private edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for master data governance, extended edition
Functional scope corresponds to the scope of SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA (on premise)
- Can be deployed as one enterprise-wide hub
- Enables managing core and application-specific master data attributes based on S/4HANA data models
- Applicable for customer, supplier, product, financial, enterprise asset and retail master data, and provides openness for custom-defined objects
- Features consolidation, central governance incl. mass processing, process analytics and data quality management
- For information about extensibility in S/4HANA Cloud, extended version, see SAP Note 2920697.
More information
Find comprehensive information on the following SAP Community Topic Pages:
Find detailed information about SAP S/4HANA Cloud and on-premise deployment options in this SAP Community blog post.
SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
Complementary deployment option (planned to be available as a public trial version by the end of February 2021; planned general availability later in 2021).
- It is intended to centrally manage core (application-agnostic) attributes of Business Partner data based on SAP One Domain Model and let the management of application-specific attributes in the hands of the de-central applications.
- This way, organizations will be able to take a more modular approach and better balance central and de-central master data management processes.
- This approach is planned to enable organizations to govern master data exactly where it is best understood.
More information
- Blog post: Extended portfolio and additional deployment options for SAP Master Data Governance
- SAP Thought Leadership Paper
- Video tutorial (duration: 30 minutes)
- Info article: SAP Master Data Governance, cloud edition
- SAP Community FAQ page
