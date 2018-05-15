Cloud Deployment of SAP Master Data Governance

SAP S/4HANA Cloud for master data governance Cloud, private edition and SAP S/4HANA Cloud for master data governance, extended edition

Functional scope corresponds to the scope of SAP Master Data Governance on S/4HANA (on premise)



Can be deployed as one enterprise-wide hub

Enables managing core and application-specific master data attributes based on S/4HANA data models

Applicable for customer, supplier, product, financial, enterprise asset and retail master data, and provides openness for custom-defined objects

Features consolidation, central governance incl. mass processing, process analytics and data quality management

For information about extensibility in S/4HANA Cloud, extended version, see SAP Note 2920697.

