Frequently Asked Questions about Localization as a Self-Service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud

Localization as a self-service for SAP S/4HANA Cloud provides extensibility options to help you realize your business-specific localization requirements on top of the available localized functions for the SAP-delivered local versions.

It includes key user extensibility and developer extensibility options for in-built localized features such as SAP Document and Reporting Compliance and tools such as Payment Medium Workbench, and other generic extensibility features such as APIs, custom fields, custom logic, UI, and CDS Views.

You can also use the SAP Central Business Configuration: Configuration Localization Tool to create new customer local versions. Please note that the Configuration Localization Tool is currently available only for early adopters. Refer here for details about the early adopter program.

You can always refer to field guidance to get the latest information about localization, such as the roadmap.